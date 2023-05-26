Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroVision: Recent Guidance, Smart Infrastructure, And Robotics Could Imply Undervaluation

May 26, 2023 9:15 AM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)1 Comment
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
174 Followers

Summary

  • MicroVision develops lidar hardware and software solutions focused primarily on automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems markets.
  • Among the assumptions that I made for the next ten years, there is the successful launch of custom ASIC to support automotive sales.
  • The expectations of management with respect to several target markets are worth considering. Smart infrastructure, robotics, and industrial TAM are expected to grow at close to 30%-50% CAGR.

Deux femmes caucasiennes ingénieures utilisent un robot à bras de contrôle à distance dans le tour de la machine

chanuth/iStock via Getty Images

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) recently reported impressive expectations from now to 2030 driven by the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market growth, successful custom ASIC tools, and MEMS-based high-speed lidar sensors. With large, well-established clients, I believe that management will

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
174 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.