MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) recently reported impressive expectations from now to 2030 driven by the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market growth, successful custom ASIC tools, and MEMS-based high-speed lidar sensors. With large, well-established clients, I believe that management will most likely receive sufficient funds to design more products as well as to pay for its commercialization. Besides, exposure to other markets, like smart infrastructure and robotics, could imply even more revenue growth. I do see risks from lack of sufficient future revenue growth or failed negotiations with third parties. With that, I believe that the stock could be trading at more expensive price marks.

Business Model

MicroVision develops lidar hardware and software solutions focused primarily on automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems markets.

We develop a suite of light detection and ranging, or lidar, sensors and perception and validation software to the automotive market for ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as to complementary markets for non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure. Source: 10-Q

At this point in time, I believe that the most relevant are the clients reported by MicroVision, which give a lot of credibility to management. You can have a look at them at the slide given below.

Source: Investor Presentation

I also believe that a very good reason to research the business model is the growing target market. The company believes that we could be talking about cumulative revenue through 2030 of close to $82 billion. Considering the growing number of vehicles to be produced from now to 2030, I believe that MicroVision could deliver significant revenue growth. The slide below was delivered in the most recent quarterly earnings report.

Source: Investor Presentation

The expectations of management with respect to several target markets are worth considering. Smart infrastructure, robotics, and industrial TAM are expected to grow at close to 30%-50% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. If the company successfully places products in these markets, I believe that future revenue growth could be close to double digit.

Source: Investor Presentation

Finally, the company expects to deliver cumulative sales volume through 2030 of close to 75-90 million units and potential cumulative EBITDA through 2030 of close to $1.5-$2 billion.

Source: Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

I believe that the balance sheet stands in a good position with some cash, no debt, and healthy ratios. With that, I believe that management may need much more funds in order to develop future technology. In my view, investors who are a bit skeptical about the future of the company may claim that the current valuation cannot be justified because of lack of sufficient cash in hand.

As of March 31, 2023, management reported cash and cash equivalents worth $23 million, investment securities close to $44 million, and inventory of $3 million. Total current assets stood at $76 million.

Also, with operating lease right-of-use assets close to $14 million and intangible assets of $19 million, total assets stood at $123 million. With an asset/liability ratio of close to 4x, I believe that the balance sheet appears in good shape.

Source: 10-Q

With regards to the list of liabilities, management reported accounts payable of $3 million, accrued liabilities close to $4 million, and contract liabilities close to $5 million. Besides, the company noted operating lease liabilities of $13 million, deferred tax liabilities of $0.8 million, and total liabilities close to $36 million. I am really not worried about the total amount of liabilities.

Source: 10-Q

Other Competitors Report Larger Amount Of Resources

MicroVision competes with other pureplay lidar developers, which may have larger resources than the company. They may commercialize and develop products at a faster pace than MicroVision, which may lower the market share reported, and lead to lower margins. The following is a list of competitors.

MicroVision's competitors and similar companies include Velodyne Lidar, Lockheed Martin (LMT), Coherent Technologies, Maradin and Pacer International. Source: Top MicroVision Competitors and Alternatives

My Cash Flow Model

Among the assumptions that I made for the next ten years, there is the successful launch of custom ASIC to support automotive sales, which I believe could be a revenue catalyst in the coming years. Besides, I believe that revenue could also be accelerated thanks to software sales and the design of Auto-Annotation software.

Besides, the expectations of management reported in the most recent quarter about the business potential of sensor fusion with MAVIN and radars are worth noting. In my view, successful development and sale of MEMS-based high-speed lidar sensors could bring impressive innovation like forward collision warning, automatic emergency steering, and automatic emergency braking.

Our micro-electromechanical systems, or MEMS-based high-speed lidar sensors, which we call MAVIN, use our pioneering laser beam scanning (LBS) technology. Our solution-based development approach recognizes two key realities of the L2+ and L3 markets: that safety is mission critical and that OEMs require cost efficiency and integration adaptability. Source: 10-Q

With the previous assumptions, I added net income growth close to 14.8%, which is the growth expected for the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market. As shown in the image below, net income would grow from $14 million in 2026 to approximately $44 million in 2033, and the average net income growth would be close to 14.9%. I believe that my numbers are quite conservative.

Source: My Cash Flow Model

My cash flow model from 2023 to 2033 includes net income of $44 million, share-based compensation expense close to $80 million, accounts receivable close to -$5 million, inventory of $2 million, and changes in accounts payable of -$12 million.

Also, with accrued liabilities of $6 million, contract liabilities and other current liabilities of $9 million, and changes due to operating lease liabilities of -$6 million, 2033 net cash used in operating activities would be close to $133 million. Finally, with purchases of property and equipment close to -$16 million, 2033 FCF would be close to $118 million.

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Now, if we assume an EV/FCF of close to 25.5x and a WACC of 15.55%, the enterprise value would be close to $834.4555 million. Adding cash and cash equivalents of $23.187 million, and subtracting the current portion of finance lease obligations of $15 million, the equity valuation would be close to $857.626 million, and the implied price would be close to $4.855.

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Risks

MicroVision operates in a growing market, and the stock valuation may not be as large if FCF expectations decline in the coming years. Besides, market analysts or the company itself may be wrong about their expectations for the future. My expectations could be too optimistic.

If management cannot deliver revenue growth and EBITDA growth expected, I believe that management may not be able to raise funds to invest in the design of new models or marketing efforts. Without cash in hand to make meaningful investments, I believe that market participants would sell their shares.

There is also the risk of commercialization. If the products developed are not as successful as expected, and they do not generate sufficient FCF, I believe that investors may decide not to finance MicroVision. Management made several comments in this regard.

We cannot be certain that we will succeed in obtaining development revenue or commercializing our technology or products. In light of these factors, we expect to continue to incur significant losses and negative cash flow at least through 2023 and likely thereafter. There is significant risk that we will not achieve positive cash flow at any time in the future. Source: 10-k

Finally, I see significant risks coming from the fact that MicroVision works with many third parties like OEMs or ODMs. In the future, management may have to renegotiate contracts with these partners and providers, which may lower future FCF growth. The company made several comments about these risks in the last annual report.

Our business strategy for commercializing our technology in products has historically included entering into development, manufacturing, licensing, sales and marketing arrangements with OEMs, ODMs and other third parties. These arrangements reduce our level of control over production and distribution and may subject us to risks and uncertainties regarding, but not limited to, product warranty, product liability and quality control standards. We cannot be certain that we will be able to negotiate arrangements on acceptable terms, if at all, or that these arrangements will be successful in yielding commercially viable products. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

MicroVision recently reported impressive expectations from now to the year 2030 as well as the access to markets growing at a double digit. Using some of the assumptions reported in a recent quarterly report, like development of successful custom ASIC tools and successful sale of MEMS-based high-speed lidar sensors, I obtained significant FCF growth. In my view, if the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market grows as expected, MicroVision will most likely enjoy net income growth. Even taking into account risks from lack of sufficient cash, lower FCF than expected, or failed development of products, in my view, the stock could trade at higher prices.