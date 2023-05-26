Userba011d64_201

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Stay Focused

Twitter investors should thank Jensen Huang, Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO. For that one number - $11bn revenue guide for Q2 of NVDA's FY1/24 - has set Finance Twitter alight. "Scam!", "Sandbagging!", said investing experts all over the Twittersphere. And everything in between.

Investors in almost all other companies yesterday were scratching their heads as their stocks were used as a source of funds to either short-cover or panic-chase buys in NVDA stock. Unless your ticker had a vaguely-credible AI story, it was red yesterday. AMD (AMD) and Microsoft (MSFT), it seems, are AI story-stocks, as is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). Also Palantir (PLTR). Now speaking for staff personal accounts, we aren't complaining, as we own these names, but it was kind of comical to watch. The coup de grace came after hours yesterday when another of our covered-corporately-and-personally-owned names, Marvell Technology, Inc (MRVL) - which being old folks here at Cestrian we still think of fondly as a hard disk drive controller company - positively mooned after hours on a decidedly shoddy earnings print. Because, you know, AI.

Investing in AI stocks right now, if you are a longtime technology investor, is a game of balance. On the one hand you know that the hype far exceeds reality right now, and this tempers your enthusiasm. On the other you know that when a mob is hunting down the latest tech trend, just run with the mob. Well, a little bit behind the mob. So you can see when the scouts start to trip, fall, and get trampled. Then you can break off and head home for a nap before the real carnage starts, carting your fat gains with you to keep safe in some more boring place once more.

In our Growth Investor Pro service on Seeking Alpha, we're blessed with many expert members, one of whom has written a wonderful three-part series for our members on the reality of AI from a software developer's perspective. This helps keep our feet on the ground. We also know our way around a chart and how to spot a stampeding mob, which keeps our animal spirits alive.

Here's the video we posted in the Growth Investor Pro service yesterday, How To Win At AI. We include it here for anyone interested in the topic.

Nvidia stock looks nuts, of course. But it's not nuts. The stock is one of the highest- of high-beta names you can find which is also an actual company making things and generating actual money. It is not, in fact, a scam. That the CEO is prone to a little capital-markets-marketing hardly puts him in a universe of one. As the always-excellent Ben Hunt of Epsilon Theory posted on Twitter yesterday, "Never get between a master showman and his day at the theater". NVDA stock is tracing out a standard set of Elliott Wave moves, contained within standard Fibonacci extensions and retracements. They're just unusually big moves for a company with this kind of enterprise value. We'll come back to the chart at the end.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the stuff that angry bears don't want to talk about - the Nvidia fundamentals. They don't want to talk about them because deep inside their salmon-filled guts, they know. That yes, the revenue has been going backwards. That, yes, the guidance is quite possibly a number pulled if not from thin air, then certainly from the magician's kit box backstage at said theater. But if you care to look, you can see a wave coming. Not an Elliott wave. A wave of money. A veritable tsunami of money, in fact.

NVDA Fundamentals

NVDA Fundamentals (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

You know about the revenue already. It's been ugly for some time now, as we detailed in our notes these last few quarters on Seeking Alpha.

(By the way, you can read all our past public Seeking Alpha notes on NVDA by clicking this link. Here's an example below).

Cestrian NVDA note, September 2022 (Seeking Alpha, Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

What was most notable about the quarter just printed to us wasn't the revenue. It was the cashflow.

Nvidia spent 2022 restructuring. First in the wake of the failed acquisition of ARM - that would have been a wall of trouble to begin with had it happened, but ultimately would have cemented Nvidia's leadership of the semiconductor industry for a generation - which is why regulators wouldn't wear it, of course. Then, in the light of collapsing revenue following the demise of the crypto boom and the gaming boom, pandemic artifacts both.

Those cost cuts delivered some hefty one-time restructuring charges along the way, but they have also delivered a lean cost base. This quarter, on revenues that declined by 13% year-on-year - this being the grist to the bear mill! - the company delivered a huge uptick in unlevered pre-tax free cashflow. This was achieved partly through a spike in gross margins (meaning more money available to pay the fixed costs), partly through the restructuring we mention above, partly through low capex but in no small part due to the wonderful working capital performance achieved in the quarter. A cash inflow of nearly $1bn from tight financial management alone. Kudos to the unsung heroes working deep in the bowels of the finance function, managing inventory, collections and payables. The company delivered a staggering +13% uplift in TTM unlevered pre-tax cashflow margin in one quarter. TTM measures are flywheel measures - they spin up slowly, and spin down slowly. Big moves like that in a single quarter are truly hard to achieve.

Now for the heart of the matter. Next quarter, if the company can achieve anything like the fantasy-sports $11bn of revenue (+64% forecast revenue growth vs. the comparable quarter last year, a return to growth levels last seen in early 2021/late 2020), then unlevered pre-tax free cashflow for the next 2-3 quarters should moon. Don't expect that kind of one-time working capital benefit to repeat, it can't, on a pure mechanics basis - there is only so much squeezing of that particular lemon that can be achieved - but the simple dropthrough of so much incremental revenue to operating income to EBITDA and through to cashflow - that is more or less assured. Even if the money takes a while to arrive - let's say that the company has agreed contracts with slow-paying terms in order to get that revenue bump, a theater trick that wouldn't be unheard of in semiconductor land - then it will come in. In which case we can expect cashflow margins for FY1/24 to be heading back to the mid-20s/low-30s that the company was clocking in quarter after quarter a couple years back.

NVDA Valuation

So, is the valuation crazy, as Eeyores everywhere will have you believe?

NVDA Fundamental Valuation Multiples (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Not really. It's nuts if you are a value investor, but then your skill is making money in other ways and this particular bucking bronco is not for you. But for growth investors, who make money this way, the cashflow multiples as a function of revenue growth will start to make good sense over the next 1-2 quarters. And that can support a stock price that continues to climb.

NVDA Stock Chart And Technical Analysis

Let's take a look at the stock chart. You can open a full page version at this link for easier viewing.

NVDA Stock Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

Let's walk through it together.

The chart starts at the 2019 lows, themselves a revisit of the end-of-2018 Fed pivot, when monetary policy was loosened - meaning more money available at a cheaper price. The tech boom of 2019 you can see as a function almost entirely of this cheap liquidity - before the Covid deluge even.

So we have a larger-degree Wave 1 up that moves from a split-adjusted $31/share in mid 2019 to a high of around $347 by the end of 2021 - better than a 10x gain in a little over two years. This is the stuff of which venture capitalists dream, yet it was available to Joe P. Retail if s/he only had the stomach for it. As befits a stock with such ginormo upwards volatility, as monetary conditions tightened - and delivered a hammer blow to crypto mining, a core NVDA user base, and as folks were dragged back to work, quashing the gaming boom, the stock headed for the basement.

The Wave 2 down you see there troughed at a picture-perfect 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, which is a fancy way of saying that the thing promptly dumped 80% of the value it built up from that 2019 low. And did so quickly, in only 11 months or so. This is what high beta looks like. It's not easy - if it was easy to make 10x your money in a couple years, everyone would be doing it.

Once the 78.6 was in, the stock rebounded like a scalded cat - this pattern repeated time and again in tech in Q2/Q3 last year - Meta Platforms did it, Tesla did it - and it hasn't looked back yet.

Nvidia Stock Price Target

Our longer-term price target for NVDA is $618 which in an only-funny-to-the-weird-people kind of way happens to be the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of that big ole Wave 1 you saw from 2019-2021. It's not fanciful to suggest the stock can get there. We would expect cashflow to more than double from here on a TTM basis; that means at $618 in a year or two's time, the cashflow multiple would be significantly lower than it is today with the stock at $380 or so. When technical and fundamental valuation methods reinforce one another, they have a better shot at being right than when they diverge. Beyond that there can be no certainty, this is all just probability, pattern-matching and so on, but we think that it's very possible to be bullish on NVDA from here and not have to have your dependents stage an intervention lest you burn their inheritance.

Nvidia Stock Rating And Final Remarks

Our rating on NVDA? Hold. Because the stock is way up into our Markup Zone. You can see from our prior notes linked above, and the chart here, that we were flagging accumulate in the $100-$150 range - we said so loud and clear here - since then the stock has attracted late buyers who have been bidding it up. The humongous rally post earnings we can explain as a combination of short-covering by too-clever bears, and panic buying by long-only funds who should have owned the thing without fear. The optimal risk/reward point for us was in Q3/Q4 last year. Can you make money from here as a long? We think you can, but only a fool wouldn't see the possibility of big downside on an earnings miss or a macro event or some other pothole being hit. So each to their own. Most likely, the stock pulls back in the near future and the risk/reward improves some. (In staff personal accounts we own a modest, sport-sized allocation of the NVDS inverse ETF to see if we can capture a little free money on the downside. We own no long position in NVDA at the time of writing, though we do intend to enter long positions once more when the opportunity presents.). You'll make your own decision as always.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 26 May 2023.