Abercrombie & Fitch: Growth In Athleisure, But Challenges Remain

May 26, 2023 9:41 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)
Summary

  • Abercrombie & Fitch brand's sales surpassed Hollister, accounting for 52% of the company's total sales, indicating the early success of the brand's transformation.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch has entered the growing athleisure market with its YPB active brand, leveraging its reputation for comfort and targeting non-denim products.
  • The DCF model indicates that the stock price falls within a reasonable range if we use management's FY 2023 guidance as model assumptions.
  • If we use management's FY 2025 guidance as model assumptions, I believe there is a potential for a 149% increase in the stock price.
  • We consider it a short-term opportunity rather than a long-term investment.

Recap

Sensitivity analysis (2023 projection)

Sensitivity analysis (2023 projection) (LEL Investment)

Sensitivity analysis(2025 projection)

Sensitivity analysis(2025 projection) (LEL Investment)

Revenue by brands

Revenue by brands (ANF)

Store count and Rev per store

Store count and Rev per store (ANF)

Margin and expense % of revenues

Margin and expense % of revenues (ANF)

Margins

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

Hollister store count

Hollister store count (ANF)

Google search

Google search (Google trend)

Historical P/S ratio

Historical P/S ratio (YChart)

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

