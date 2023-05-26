Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rogers Communications: Everyone Keeps Ignoring Good News

Michael Dion
Summary

  • Rogers Communications Inc. closed a long-awaited merger with Shaw Communications on April 3, 2023.
  • The merger comes with C$1 billion in synergy benefits, and the Q1 earnings guidance of the combined companies showed over C$2 billion in cash flow.
  • I believe Rogers Communications is a buy as valuation multiples are depressed, and the market hasn't reacted to the good news from the merger.

Rogers Communications Brampton Campus.

JHVEPhoto

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) provides various comprehensive communication services to millions of Canadians. Since the merger with Shaw Communications was finally approved, management has laid out an aggressive plan to drive C$1 billion in synergies and detailed benefits of their

Q1 2023 earnings guidance

Q1 2023 earnings guidance (investors.rogers.com)

This article was written by

Michael Dion
As a finance professional, I have spent the last 12 years working in the Fortune 100, building a finance department from scratch at a startup, advising small businesses, and guiding non-profit organizations as a board member. I have finance experience across multiple industries including Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Construction. I am the owner of F9 Finance, a Finance blog focused on simplifying Finance and making it more approachable to Professionals, Students, and Small Business Owners. My investment approach is informed by both my Fortune 100 and small business experience. I look for value opportunities where other investors are overreacting to bad news or underreacting to good news. Always backed up by strong fundamentals and preferably a dividend. Cash flow isn't just king for companies, its critical for investors at all levels.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

