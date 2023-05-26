vzphotos

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results yesterday, and NVDA stock surged up to 26% in extended trading. We maintain our buy rating on NVDA stock.

The stock is up an impressive 137% since our upgrade back in October of last year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by 129%. We expect NVDA to continue outperforming in 2H23 and 2024, driven by artificial intelligence ("AI") hyper-growth increasing demand for NVDA's flagship H100 processors. NVDA's guiding for an impressive $11B in revenue for 2Q24 versus consensus estimates of $7.11B, indicating an outlook of 53% sequential growth, confirming our outperform rating on the stock. NVDA reported revenue of $7,192M this quarter, down 13% Y/Y but up roughly 16% sequentially; the company easily beat estimates by 670M. The following chart outlines our rating history on NVDA.

We expect NVDA to lead AI chips in the semi space, with CEO Jensen Huang stating the company has experienced "surging demand" for its data center products. NVDA's sequential revenue growth was primarily driven by its data center revenue at a record revenue of $4.28B, up 14% Y/Y and 18% sequentially.

Consistent with management's outlook, we expect the industry is transitioning to accelerating computing for data center infrastructure; we continue to see increased capital allocation to data centers in spite of economic turbulence. Hence, we see a favorable risk-reward profile for NVDA in 2H23 and 2024, supported by its new product cycle and AI total addressable market ("TAM") expansion. We recommend investors begin looking for favorable entry points at current levels.

Hypergrowth as AI TAM expands

Consistent with our expectations, NVDA's data center revenue is experiencing hypergrowth driven by its new product cycle and AI TAM expansion. In 4Q23, data center revenue was up 11% Y/Y but down 16% sequentially; we're now seeing the tides shift with demand tailwinds for NVDA's data center products in spite of weaker enterprise/cloud spending. The takeaway from the 1Q24 earnings call is that, currently, supply is outweighing demand; management noted they're "significantly" ramping up supply for data center-related products noting "we have procured substantially higher supply for the second half of the year." NVDA competitor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is riding the sentiment higher on the back of NVDA's 1Q24 results, as are Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

We believe NVDA is uniquely positioned to ride generative AI demand tailwinds; generative AI is driving rapid growth for accelerated computing demand, which is where NVDA's new product cycle, including its flagship H100 chip, comes into play. The demand environment, coupled with NVDA's new product cycle, stretches out the company's data center visibility for the next few quarters. We believe the current enterprise demand for AI and accelerated computing is robust and trumps the macro headwinds tightening IT budgets worldwide. The capex available is limited at the end of the day. Unless capex gets revised up, we expect AI servers to take the bigger slice of capex from compute serves as generative AI growth necessitates industry transition to NVDA's accelerated computing.

Additionally, AI TAM expansion is driving growth for NVDA's new product cycle; Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) "has now deployed its H100 powered Grand Teton A.I. supercomputer," MSFT's Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure are now holding private previews announcing "availability of H100 on their platforms." AI is eating up the market, and NVDA is reaping the benefits; as it stands, we believe NVDA's H100 is superior to AMD's GPU/CPU MI300, offering for AI training and inference of large language models.

We make it a point not to fall in love with stocks and just date them, but NVDA's positioning in the future of generative AI and accelerated computing is making it difficult. We see continued sequential growth toward the end of the year and expect the stock to see higher highs as the AI market expands.

Gaming revenue is up sequentially, leaving crypto-bust behind

We downgraded NVDA stock to a sell back in April of last year due to the decline in GPU crypto-mining demand and the risk of Ethereum's upcoming switch from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. Now, we're seeing the company leave the crypto-bust behind and return to shipping out to typical seasonal demand. Only a quarter ago, the company reported gaming revenue was down 46% Y/Y and up 16% sequentially; this quarter, NVDA reported gaming revenue of $2.24B, down 38% Y/Y and up 22% sequentially. We continue to expect NVDA's gaming revenue to show sequential growth toward the end of the year.

We believe NVDA's revenue bottomed in 3Q23 at $5.93B, and we foresee the stock rebounding meaningfully as gaming revenue recovers and data centers fuel the next leg of growth. The following graph outlines NVDA's revenue by segment from 1Q21 to 1Q24.

Valuation

Nvidia Corporation is highly valued, but we believe the premium valuation is justified, as we expect the growth story to pan out. On a P/E basis, NVDA stock is trading at 56.4x C2023 EPS $6.77 compared to the peer group average of 24.8x. The stock is trading at 19.4x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.2x. We understand the hesitation about investing at high multiples, but we think NVDA trading higher than the peer group now makes sense due to the rapid growth prospects in 2H23 and 2024. NVDA shares have outperformed chip peers YTD, and we expect the stock to continue outperforming and recommend investors explore entry points.

The following chart outlines NVDA's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on Nvidia Corporation stock. Of the 48 analysts covering the stock, 38 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is currently priced at $384 per share. The median sell-side price target is $450, while the mean is $425, with a potential 11-17% upside.

The following chart outlines NVDA's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with Nvidia Corporation stock

We maintain our bullish sentiment on NVDA post-1Q24 earnings results. We expect the stock to experience substantial upside in 2H23 and 2024 as:

demand for generative AI and large language models stretches the company's data center visibility; and gaming revenue recovers. We see gaming revenue rebounding quarterly toward the end of the year.

Despite the higher valuation, we continue to see a favorable risk-reward profile for the stock and expect it to test new 52-week-highs. We believe investors looking for Nvidia Corporation entry points at current levels will be well-rewarded in 2H23 and 2024.

