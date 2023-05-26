Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Q1: Artificial Intelligence Hypergrowth Kicking Into High Gear

Summary

  • We continue to be buy-rated on Nvidia Corporation. The stock is up roughly 137% since our upgrade in late October, outperforming the S&P 500 by 129%.
  • Nvidia's $11B sales outlook for its July quarter (+53% sequentially) confirmed why we have been so bullish on the stock.
  • The Artificial Intelligence hypergrowth is kicking into high gear, and we see Nvidia Corporation as the best-positioned company to benefit from this industry trend.
  • While gaming revenue rebounded nicely, as we predicted after the crypto-bust, we think demand will now return to a more typical seasonal profile.
  • We believe investors who follow our advice will be handsomely rewarded, and we still see a good risk reward for Nvidia Corporation stock.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its Q1 2024 earnings results yesterday, and NVDA stock surged up to 26% in extended trading. We maintain our buy rating on NVDA stock.

The stock is up an impressive 137% since our upgrade back

At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

