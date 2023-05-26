Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 19.

In this article, we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL). The company delivered a 3.4% total NAV return, outperforming the sector once again.

Blackstone is one of the largest BDCs with a focus on upper middle-market borrowers. Its largest exposures are in software and healthcare companies, something we see across most other BDCs.

Blackstone

BXSL is trading at a 3% discount to book value (about 5% rich to the sector average valuation) and a dividend yield of 11%.

Quarter Update

Net investment income increased by around 3.3%. The pace of the quarterly increase has slowed down from a blistering pace over the previous two quarters, which registered double-digit increases.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

BXSL kept the dividend the same at $0.70. Although the dividend was increased by 17% the previous quarter, the total dividend actually fell because the special dividend disappeared. Specials were there to support the stock through the lock-up expiries, so they are no longer required. However, the company will likely deliver another special in the absence of an increase in the base dividend, given its growing spillover.

Keeping the base dividend at the same $0.70 pushed dividend coverage to an even more comically high level of 133%. Even if we strip out the fee waivers of $10m, coverage remains high at 125%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management views high dividend coverage as an asset since it allows for both NAV growth (and its positive impact on valuation) as well as income compounding as the spillover can be reinvested into new loans. These benefits outweigh the 4% excise tax that would be levied on some of the retained cash.

The NAV rose for the second straight quarter.

Systematic Income

This was due primarily to the retained income.

Blackstone

Overall, the company delivered a total NAV return of 3.4% for the quarter, outperforming the broader sector once again.

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were roughly flat (i.e. new fundings roughly matched sales and repayments). Management attributed the tepid rate of repayments to seasonality as well as subdued sentiment from sponsors.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Leverage fell slightly. The company's leverage is a bit above the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Subsequent to quarter end, there was a one-off uplift of around $0.05 to net income from one portfolio exit. Separately, there is also about 0.5% of base rate uplift for Q2 earnings.

The company's 3.65% 2023 bond will be maturing in July. That will push the weighted-average interest expense higher as it will likely be replaced with a credit facility with an interest rate at close to double the bond's coupon, which will be a slight headwind to net income.

The company said they might opportunistically refinance into unsecured fixed-rate debt, which would make sense given the inverted yield curve, particularly if credit spreads tighten from here.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals ticked higher from zero to a number indistinguishable from zero. This compares favorably to the sector average, which is north of 2%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK ticked lower below 4% and remains below the sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management said that less than 2% of assets were marked below 90 at cost, which suggests that non-accruals should remain relatively stable.

Portfolio company EBITDA grew at a double-digit pace, exceeding the broader private credit market as well as public markets.

Blackstone

Last 12-month interest coverage was 2.1x - slightly above the average in the broader private market, another good result. The company also helpfully provides the left tail of this statistic. Specifically, at interest rates of 5% about 7% of the portfolio has interest coverage below 1x. About half of this is due to a single company where the loan was initially structured with low coverage with the view that EBITDA would ramp up quickly, which appears to be on track.

Amendment activity outside of technical issues like SOFR is benign. There were no requests to immediately convert to PIK.

Return And Valuation Profile

BXSL does not have a long track record as a public BDC. That said, it has significantly outperformed the broader sector over the past year in total NAV terms (slightly less so in median terms).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company has outperformed the sector in each of the five quarters of its public life. This consistent performance is something we look for in our allocations.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

In our view this is largely due to the company's first-lien focus (98% vs. 81% median) and higher-quality profile which has allowed book value to remain relatively stable.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This is one reason why it has outperformed another quality BDC ARCC in four of the last five quarters in a fairly challenging market environment.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Takeaways

BXSL remains an attractive, higher-quality BDC. The portfolio is allocated primarily to first-lien assets. 95% of portfolio companies have sponsors which can provide additional support. Given the size of the broader Blackstone umbrella, BXSL also has a large "bench" of people to support its portfolio companies. Another attractive feature of BXSL is its diversified portfolio. BXSL has 181 companies in the portfolio, vs. 132 for the median BDC in our coverage.

Blackstone allocates to upper middle-market companies, such as the other larger BDCs ARCC and ORCC. There is some debate (between lower and upper middle-market lenders) about whether smaller or larger companies make better borrowers. The figures cited by Blackstone are that larger companies grew more than twice the rate of smaller companies in 2022 and that they also had lower default rates since 2018.

We have held the company for about a year now in our Income Portfolios. The chart below shows the valuation differential between BXSL and the broader BDC sector (defined as the ~30 names in our coverage). For example, -5% means BXSL is trading at a valuation 5% below / cheaper to the sector average.

Systematic Income

Green lines show buys and red lines show sells. As the chart suggests, we targeted buys at a level when BXSL traded cheaper to the sector average and sells when the company moved out to trade above the sector average. This rotation strategy has generated significantly more than the company's distributions over the same period. We maintain a minimal allocation to the company as its valuation is moderately expensive, but would look to add more if it dips to a valuation below the sector average.