VEA: Quite Possibly The Sweet Spot In Equities

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • At the present time, I am maintaining a cautious outlook, with my portfolio split almost evenly between cash, bonds, and equities.
  • With respect to the equity portion, I continue to be diversified between U.S. and international stocks.
  • Interestingly, Vanguard's 10-year return forecasts suggest that developed-market foreign stocks may offer the best risk/reward profile.
  • If you agree with this, I suggest that VEA is an excellent vehicle with which to invest in this asset class.
Clear crystal globe with world map with profit graph investor background

Yozayo

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

In November 2022, I published an article right here on Seeking Alpha, entitled "We're In The 5th Inning - That's Why I Hold 25% Cash." In the article, I briefly discussed 5 factors which I believed would

Asset Class Return Outlooks - As of March 31, 2023

Asset Class Return Outlooks - As of March 31, 2023 (Vanguard)

Valuation & Growth Measures: VEA vs. VTI

Valuation & Growth Measures: VEA vs. VTI (Morningstar)

VEA: Top 10 Countries

VEA: Top 10 Countries (Vanguard Advisors)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG, IXUS,VEU, VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

