Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Automatic Data Processing: Impeccable Fundamentals With Solid Returns

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
914 Followers

Summary

  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. maintains a solid FY 2023 with its steady revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • Its impeccable positioning remains one of its strongholds.
  • Macroeconomic volatility may be intense, but market opportunities are on the horizon.
  • Dividends are enticing, given the increasing payouts and solid yields.
  • The stock price has always seemed expensive, but it is reasonable in many different ways.

Human resources

portishead1

Human capital solution (HCM) providers are at the forefront of digital and labor market transformation. Despite various headwinds, their demand remains high. They are now a staple for the US economy as businesses and households go online. As such, many companies are reaping the rewards of

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Hybrid Companies

Hybrid Companies (Gitnux)

Remote Work And Travel

Remote Work And Travel (hopper)

Remote Work

Remote Work (Gitnux)

Cash Transactions In The US

Cash Transactions In The US (Pew Research Center)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Peer Revenue Growth

Peer Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate

Inflation Rate (Trading Economics)

Interest Rate

Interest Rate (Trading Economics)

Travel Plans In 2023

Travel Plans In 2023 (Forbes)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
914 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ADP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.