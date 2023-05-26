Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 9:35 AM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.67K Followers

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Simon Johnson - President and CEO

Grant Creed - EVP and CFO

Samir Ali - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Securities

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Konstantin Chinarov - Aptior Capital LLP

Simon Johnson

Welcome all to our Second Quarterly Earnings Call this calendar year and the first call of the 2023 Financial Period. On the line today, Grant and I are joined by Leif Nelson, our Chief Operating and Technology Officer; and Samir Ali, our Chief Commercial Officer. Grant and I will shortly take you through our prepared remarks before we open up for a Q&A session. For further information regarding today's presentation on the first quarter earnings, I invite you to read the full earnings release published to the market earlier today, which is accessible on the Seadrill website.

On Slide 2, you'll find a disclaimer relating to today's presentation. This outlines important points around forward-looking statements made in the earnings report and to be discussed on this call, which are based on current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual performance and results to differ materially. For further information, please take the time after the call to read this disclaimer and refer to the full quarter earnings report as well as our other SEC filings.

In addition, please note that we'll be referencing non-GAAP measures on our call and a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted EBITDA can be found in today's full earnings release.

We've started this year strongly with adjusted EBITDA more than doubling on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $85 million. This represents a 32% EBITDA margin. The significant improvement in financial

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.