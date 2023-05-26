Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Planet Labs: Massive SBCs And Profitability Still Far Away

May 26, 2023 10:42 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)2 Comments
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • I consider the analysts' outlook for achieving profitability to be unlikely.
  • In addition, analysts have in the past tended to revise their sales growth estimates for the company downward.
  • The valuation is not excessively high, but not cheap either.
  • In my view, it is not an attractive investment because shareholders are massively disadvantaged by share dilution and SBCs.

Butte County Satellitenbild Topographische 3D-Ansicht

FrankRamspott/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) has rising revenues but also quickly increasing operating costs, leading to a high net income loss margin. Analyst forecasts of profitability to be achieved in approx. 3 years appear unrealistic, given the slow improvement

PL Customer Base

Investor presentation

Planet Labs overview

Manuel Paul Dipold

PL earnings estiamtes

Seeking Alpha

PL GAAP vs non-GAAP

investors.planet.com

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

