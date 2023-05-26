Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock has taken off like a rocket ship following releasing its Q1 results:

While PLTR undoubtedly offers a quality and innovative slate of products, the profitability and growth profile of the company are being way overestimated by Mr. Market in our view. Until the company can reverse course in its international business, we see little reason to justify the current valuation. In this article, we share our estimate of fair value to show just how overvalued PLTR likely is right now.

Why Mr. Market Is So Excited About PLTR Stock Right Now

While Mr. Market is often wrong, it is seldom stupid. Put differently, Mr. Market always has a compelling reason for why it appraises a stock the way it does.

In this case, the market's excitement over PLTR really stems from four main catalysts:

First and foremost, PLTR has turned a profit in its past two quarters and has guided for continued profitability for the foreseeable future, stating on its Q1 earnings call:

we are able to continue to deliver GAAP profitability on a consistent basis.

Second, stock-based compensation has been steadily declining in each of the past several quarters, reassuring investors that dilution of shareholders will continue to decelerate moving forward:

Third, with new artificial intelligence products like ChatGPT taking the world by storm, leading tech giants like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) all doubling down on the technology, and the Communist Chinese and United States governments locked in a A.I. arms race, the market is now placing a premium on companies that are perceived to be key players in advancing and implementing this new and increasingly-powerful technology. Given that PLTR implements A.I. in many of its innovative products, it is definitely benefiting from this market wave.

Fourth, with the geopolitical threats posed by the likes of Communist China and North Korea growing, it is expected that the United States government and its allies will have strong incentive to continue spending aggressively on military-related technology products, which is an area where PLTR specializes.

Why We See PLTR Stock As So Overvalued

That said, while Mr. Market's reasons for being excited about PLTR are certainly valid, the valuation that he has assigned to PLTR is not, in our view.

PLTR is currently valued at nearly $27 billion by Mr. Market. Subtracting the net cash on its balance sheet gives it an Enterprise Value of ~$24.2 billion. The Wall Street analyst consensus currently estimates that it will generate ~$2.2 billion in revenue this year and $471 million in normalized net income, giving it a net income margin of 21.3%. Wall Street analysts also seem to think that profit margins will remain in their current range moving forward even as revenue continues to grow, assigning a 2027 net income margin of 21.3% as well.

That said, analysts are quite bullish on revenue growth, expecting the revenue to CAGR to accelerate from the 15.9% expected in 2023 to an average of 23.7% through 2027. This would imply revenue of $5.2 billion in 2027 and net income of 23.6%. On a per-share basis, normalized earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.50.

Using this bullish growth model, and assuming a run-rate EPS CAGR from 2028-2032 of 15%, we think a P/E ratio of 25x is reasonable. In that scenario, PLTR stock would be worth $12.5 in 2027, indicating roughly 0% annualized total returns between now and then.

If we get more generous and assume a lower interest rate by then and assign a 30 P/E, we get a stock price of $15 in 2027. That would get us a meager ~4.5% total return CAGR. If we assign a 35 P/E, we get a stock price of $17.5 in 2027, which would get us an ~8.5% CAGR. As a result, we conclude that the only way that PLTR outperforms over the next four to five years is if it can:

meaningfully accelerate its top-line growth rate, which is tough to do given the macroeconomic headwinds and the current decelerating growth rate. Moreover, management has signaled a commitment to near-term profitability, which will crimp its ability to invest in maximizing long-term growth. In fact, the international commercial business actually declined by 7% quarter-over-quarter and the international government business also declined by 13% sequentially. While management pointed to timing issues and seasonality as being the drivers behind this sequential decline, the point is that the international business is extremely weak across the board. achieve substantial economies of scale. That said, analysts appear to think this is unlikely as PLTR's labor and R&D intensive business model makes achieving large economies of scale difficult to achieve. the market gets into another technology bubble. While certainly possible, it is foolhardy to bet hard-earned money on the market behaving irrationally.

Some investors may focus on the P/S metric and state that a ~10x P/S ratio is not unheard of - especially since PLTR was trading around 35x not too long ago - we believe that this thinking is obsolete when it comes to valuing PLTR stock. This is because PLTR's management - and its results - have made it clear that PLTR is shifting from being a rapid topline growth at all costs company to being one with slower topline growth, but with greater emphasis on GAAP profitability. When combined with the lack of strong economies of scale in the labor-intensive business model, we believe that it does not deserve a sky-high P/S ratio and should instead be valued using P/E moving forward, especially over a longer five to 10 year time horizon such as we do in this article.

It also should go without saying that growthier companies like PLTR deserve a valuation haircut given that interest rates have soared over the past year, which takes a bite out of the net present value of their future cash flows.

Most importantly, we believe that PLTR will struggle to meaningfully accelerate its top line growth because it has struggled and seemingly failed in its efforts to gain traction in the international arena. At a time when the business is supposed to be in strong growth mode, both its commercial and government international businesses saw their revenues decline this past quarter. Management effectively admitted this struggle on its last earnings call, stating:

We have a tale of two cities here. We have America, which is growing around 28%, it is now 64% of our business. Four years ago it was 37% of our business. We are absolutely disrupting in the U.S. of A. International is growing around 10% and that is becoming obviously a smaller part of our business.

While PLTR can certainly enjoy a pretty good runway within the U.S. itself, if it cannot effectively penetrate foreign markets, its growth potential - and ultimately its total return proposition - will be quite limited.

Investor Takeaway

PLTR stock has gone to the moon in recent weeks over renewed investor excitement over PLTR's role in unlocking the potential for artificial intelligence to disrupt life as we know it. Moreover, PLTR has now turned profitable and has guided for sustained profitability moving forward while at the same time reducing stock-based compensation and benefiting from growing geopolitical threats to the United States and its allies.

However, the inconvenient truth is that revenue is decelerating pretty rapidly and the international business is actually shrinking:

With the stock priced to perfection (and then some) based on fairly bullish analyst assumptions around revenue growth and realistic analyst assumptions around profit margins, we simply do not see the appeal of buying PLTR stock here and expect it to underperform, especially once the excitement over A.I. wears off and/or the company's lack of growth momentum becomes increasingly apparent to market participants.

While we do not know when the market will push the stock price lower, we subscribe to the time-tested investing maxim of Benjamin Graham:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine.

As a result, we rate PLTR a Sell. Note that we do not short stocks and do not necessarily recommend shorting a stock either. That said, if we owned shares, we would sell our shares here and take profits as we expect the stock to underperform the market moving forward.