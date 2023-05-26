Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Grip On AI Chips Produces Blockbuster Q1 Earnings

May 26, 2023 10:50 AM ETNVDA, AMD, INTC
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Nvidia has been one of the stock market’s top performers in 2023, and the company’s shares are skyrocketing even higher after earnings report.
  • In Q2, the company now expects sales of $11 billion, as compared to its previous guidance of $7.2 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company recently announced it was bringing some of its most advanced manufacturing capabilities to a new production complex in Arizona.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

As of May 24, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were up a jaw-dropping 113%, making it the top-performing stock in the S&P 500. However, after releasing a blockbuster earnings report on Wednesday, Nvidia's stock is poised to shoot higher.

Nvidia giant

Bloomberg

Luckbox Magazine
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

