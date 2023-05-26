Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPRE In A Shifting Real Estate Landscape: Assessing Risks And Opportunities

May 26, 2023 10:59 AM ETJPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE)
Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
33 Followers

Summary

  • We are now well into this tightening cycle, and we've not yet seen much stress in the real estate sector, despite some pressure building up in the regional banking sector.
  • If we assume more pain is ahead, one of the best catalysts is probably the deteriorating fundamentals of many REITs.
  • A declining return on invested capital relative to the cost of capital and a maturity wall hitting with rates at 5% is the perfect mix to generate higher volatility.

Young woman in suit looks at Hong Kong skyline from window in building

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article examines the current state of the real estate sector, with a specific focus on JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE). The real estate industry has been underperforming lately, indicating concerns about an impending

Morningstar

Morningstar

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

Refinitiv Eikon

CME

CME

Bloomberg, Gavekal Research, DailyShot

Bloomberg, Gavekal Research, DailyShot

SNL Financial, GS, et al.

SNL Financial, GS, et al.

Market data from Morningstar, Refinitiv

Market data from Morningstar, Refinitiv

This article was written by

Oakridge Trading profile picture
Oakridge Trading
33 Followers
Hedge fund analyst specializing in long/short equity strategies, macroeconomics, and geopolitics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.