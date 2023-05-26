Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lilium: Ignore The Money; Physics Says It Will Never Fly

May 26, 2023 11:00 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)4 Comments
Stephen Tobin
Summary

  • Lilium has raised cash and its price has bounced.
  • The physics of Disc Load means the Lilium jet will probably not be able to take off when fully loaded.
  • It needs a battery breakthrough and it still wouldn't be enough.

The last four articles published on Seeking Alpha concerning Lilium had a similar theme, all concurring that Lilium's problems were of a cash nature, or rather that Lilium did not have enough cash to get to market. Although very real, the cash problem

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

EVTOL Dashboard (Author Database)

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

EVTOL competition (Author Database)

a calculation of hover time

Calculation of Max hover time (Lilium whitepaper)

Stephen Tobin
