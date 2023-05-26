Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Nvidia's Innovation Defies The Rules Of Valuation

May 26, 2023 11:01 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)PLTR, TSLA6 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has been an incredibly difficult company to value in the past and will continue to be due to its amazing innovation opportunities.
  • To fully appreciate the growth possibilities and innovation Nvidia Corporation is creating, investors should gain some expertise in data center and AI technologies.
  • Nvidia Corporation has been consistent in executing over a long time period and has reinvented itself several times over, to becoming the first accelerated compute platform in the market.
  • Nvidia Corporation is not a cheap stock by any means anymore, but investors who have long time horizons of 10 years or more can still benefit even at these prices.

Artificial Intelligence Concept Blocks. Network Security System.

BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

What is the Goal of this Article?

In the high-octane, fast-paced world of technology, fortunes rise and fall. Few companies, however, display the kind of resilience, fortitude, and adaptability exhibited by Nvidia Corporation (

NVIDIA's Four Market Platforms (NVIDIA Investor Presentation Q4 FY23)

NVIDIA Defining Accelerated Computing (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA's Flywheel of Technology Driving Business (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA AI Infrastructure Redefining the Datacenter (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA's $1T Market Opportunity (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA's Accelerated Computing Platform (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA TCO Savings vs. Traditional Computing (Nvidia Investor Presentation 2023)

NVIDIA GTM Across Cloud and On-Premises (NVIDIA GTC 2023 Investor Presentation)

NVIDIA Enterprise Partnership Examples (NVIDIA GTC 2023 Investor Presentation)

NVIDIA's Stance on AI and the Future (NVIDIA Investor Presentation 2023)

I am a retail investor that is passionate about investing in technology companies that are changing the world for good. I have been investing in the stock market since 2007.  I have been in technology sales for over 20 years and recently moved into product marketing management at VMware Inc. I recently started a YouTube channel and podcast called DOMinating Your Investments that is focused on educating viewers on the technology stocks, stock market news, and investing in general.  Some of my favorite companies that I currently am invested in are Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), The TradeDesk (TTD), Mercado Libre (MELI), VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Digital Turbine (APPS), Stem (STEM), AMD (AMD), Abcellera (ABCL), Novocure (NVCR), and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters.I am long NVDA, PLTR, and TSLA, and own shares of all three companies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

