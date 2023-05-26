Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Methods For Finding The Best Stock Portfolio, Part 3

May 26, 2023 11:10 AM ETAMD, ASRT, BLDR, ELF, ETNB, FSLR, LMB, MLTX, MSFT, OPRA, RIOT, SHOP, SHOP:CA, SMCI, VKTX, NVDA1 Comment
Summary

  • Questions and comments from readers answered.
  • Lookback timeframes identified.
  • Selection of original list of quality stocks from which to select best.
  • Technique of buying and selling after the best stocks are identified.

Gold Key to Success over United States Dollars in Cash

Ekspansio

I hadn't originally planned to write another part of this article, but I felt compelled to do so because of the questions submitted by readers of Seeking Alpha. I am very glad they asked those questions, as I was forced to do

This article was written by

Donald Lingerfelt profile picture
Donald Lingerfelt
193 Followers
I am not currently a professional. I was a broker Futures and Options in the late '80's but decided that I am not a salesman. Since then I have continued to study and have written books for my seminars. I am working on another one that I may publish for general sale. I was a member of the MTA for about 10 years and was featured on Bloomberg TV as a technical analysis several times. I am a private investor at the moment, but am working toward starting a hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELF, NVDA, SMCI, OPRA, VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not affiliated with Mark Boucher, Tim Hayes, or Ward Systems in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

