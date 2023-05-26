Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: When To Short And When To Buy After Q1 Earnings (Technical Analysis)

May 26, 2023 12:20 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)3 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NVDA is up 25% after surprisingly optimistic guidance.
  • There's a lot to be excited about, but the price is getting overstretched.
  • Using TA, I determine the best place to take profit/short and where I'd consider going long again.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Nvidia campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Thesis Summary

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) just popped over 25% pre-market after announcing Q1 earnings. Though YoY growth was negative, the company guided revenues to be much higher than analyst estimates.

In this article, I will assess the technical outlook

NVDA Q1 overview

NVDA Q1 overview (Investor Relations)

NVDA Outlook

NVDA Outlook (Investor Relations)

NVDA Long-term chart

NVDA Long-term chart (Author's work)

NVDA TA

NVDA TA (Author's work)

NVDA short-term TA

NVDA short-term TA (Author's work)

NVDA short-term TA

NVDA short-term TA (Author's work)

If you like this style of technical analysis, join today and gain instant access to:

- My stock and crypto Portfolio

- Weekly trade ideas using TA and fundamental analysis.

- Weekly macro newsletter

Strat your 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
16.75K Followers
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.