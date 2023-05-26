gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

It is undeniable that the tobacco industry is facing several headwinds, some secular and some temporary. I will detail these risks later. My thesis here is that the market has overreacted to the secular decline of traditional tobacco shipping volume. The overaction is so extreme that now British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) represents an extremely skewed return/risk profile.

As seen from the charts below, the stock (or ADR) now offers an FWD yield of 8.3% and is trading at an FWD P/E of 8.8x only on a GAAP basis. These numbers are just so extreme either by horizontal comparison (i.e., to BTI’s historical average multiples) or vertical comparison (i.e., compared to the sector average). Furthermore, as detailed in my earlier articles, BTI is a textbook example of light maintenance CAPEX. As a result, its true owners' earnings (“OE”) far exceed the GAAP accounting EPS. We can get a good estimate of the discrepancy simply by comparing its EPS yield and free cash flow ("FCF") yield in the first chart below. Its FWD earning yield is on the order of 11.3% (inverse of 8.8x FWD P/E). In comparison, its FCF yield is on the order of 13.6% on an FWD basis, implying a 120% EPS-to-FCF conversion rate. Finally, bear in mind that FCF is an underestimate of OE itself because FCF treats 100% of the CAPEX expenses as cost. But only the growth fraction of the CAPEX expenses should be considered as costs.

To me, such valuation compression is due to the market’s overreaction to the decline of smokable tobacco volume. The overaction is so dramatic that it is blind to the positives going on for BTI.

Therefore, the goal of the remainder of this article is to analyze the top positives as I see: superb profitability and ample cash flow, strong balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility, and robust growth of the new category group.

Margins and return on capital employed

As aforementioned, it is undeniable that the use of smokable products has been in a long secular decline. According to a 20-year study published by the CDC, between 2000–2020, the per capita sales of cigarettes declined from about 101 to 42 packs/capita. However, I believe that the market has overreacted to this decline in the case of BTI, and its financial data shown below can support this view.

The first chart shows that BTI has been very successful in offsetting the decrease in shipment volume with higher pricing, operational efficiency improvements, and also the development of new products. The end result is that its total revenue and operating income, instead of declining, have been growing at a robust rate over the years. For example, total sales increased from the $24B level 10 years ago to the current level of $33B. And CFO (cash from operations) increased from about $7B 10 years ago to the current level of ~$13B.

At the same time, such growth was achieved without any sacrifice of profitability. As shown in the first chart below, its margins are superb again either in terms of horizontal comparison or vertical. In terms of ROCE (return on capital employed, the more fundamental profitability metric as explained in our earlier writings), its profitability has actually dramatically improved over the years as seen in the second chart below. To wit, BTI has been maintaining an average ROCE of ~44% during the first half of the past decade. And in the recent 5 years, its average ROCE has improved to an average of 91.7%, on par with Apple.

Next, I will argue that such a ROCE and its strong financial position form a potent recipe for robust growth in the long term.

Balance sheet

The company has been prioritizing strengthening the balance sheet in recent years. Given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, higher interest rates, and ongoing investments in new products, I think it is very prudent that BTI has significantly reduced its leverage in the recent few years. As a result, its balance sheet strength is at a peak level in multiple years, as seen in the chart below. To wit, its debt to total equity ratio stood at 57.4%, the lowest level since 2020. The financial debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 3.57x, also the lowest level since 2020. Interest coverage stood at 6.8x, close to the highest level in this period.

Projected growth and returns

As aforementioned, I see the combo of superb profitability and balance sheet strength as a powerful recipe to allow British American Tobacco p.l.c.to pursue further growth aggressively. And I am optimistic about the expansion of its New Category business, which includes vapor, tobacco heating, and modern oral products. As of H1 2022, BTI reported a total of 20.4M adult consumers of its Non-Combustible products and a 45% YOY revenue growth for these new products. All told, the company is confident in delivering FY22 guidance, which includes revenue growth of 2-4% and EPS growth in the mid-single range.

Looking a bit further out, I see the above growth rates to be sustainable in the longer term also. With a 90%+ ROCE and extremely light CAPEX requirements, a 5% reinvestment rate could support about 5% organic growth already. With such a growth rate and the compressed valuation (see my analysis in the chart below), I am expecting an annual return potential in double digits for the next 3 to 5 years, consisting of: A) 5% growth as just analyzed; B) share repurchase at an average rate of 1% per year; and C) a valuation revision to the mean, which can cause about 5~7% annual return.

Risks and final thoughts

As mentioned upfront, it is undeniable that British American Tobacco p.l.c. faces both long-term and temporary headwinds. I’ve already addressed the top long-term headwind above. And here I will focus on a few contemporary headwinds. Management is still uncertain about the sales prospects in the Russian market given the ongoing war. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates may also temper its reported earnings results. The New Category group is still losing money despite the rapid revenue growth and market share gain. Although the bottom line has been improving and the operating losses have been shrinking rapidly (by about 50% in H1 2022 alone).

Despite these risks, I view the reward/reward profile for British American Tobacco p.l.c. as very skewed. I view the valuation compression to be overdone. The market seems to be so concerned about the decline of the smokable shipment volume and is blind to the positives going on.