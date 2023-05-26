Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 10:25 AM ETThermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.68K Followers

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivonne Salem - VP, FP&A and IR

Bruce Thames - President and CEO

Kevin Fox - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Hutin - William Blair

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Thermon Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ivonne.

Ivonne Salem

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter conference call.

Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which has been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K, and is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Additionally, the slides for this conference call can be found in our IR website under news, event, IR calendar, earnings, conference call Q4 2023.

During the call, we will discuss some items that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We have reconciled those items to the most comparable GAAP measures in the tables at the end of the earnings press release. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

I would like to remind you that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements regarding our company. Please refer to our annual report and most recent quarterly report filed with the SEC for more information regarding our forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that could impact our future results. Our actual results might differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.