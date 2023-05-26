valio84sl/iStock via Getty Images

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, in line with its previous payout and for an 11.6% forward yield. The $2.5 billion market cap externally managed New York-based debt and equity BDC mainly invests in US middle market businesses across a range of industries and held a portfolio with $7.7 billion in total investment at fair value spread across 127 investments. This was mainly formed from first lien debt, which holds the highest priority in the event of default, at 54.4% with second lien debt and subordinated structured notes at 17.6% and 9.2% respectively. The BDC also had an 18.6% portfolio allocation to equity investments as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter, which ended on March 31.

Prospect's dividend history has been marked by stability and decline, with the monthly payouts stable since 2017 but declining in the years prior. The current rising interest rate macroeconomic backdrop for some BDCs has sparked a payout rush with broad dividend raises being widespread amongst BDCs with a high degree of floating loans in their investment portfolio. Indeed, the trailing 12-month dividend growth rate for its peer group median sits at 7.55%.

The yield has trended higher since 2021 on the back of a stock price down by around 17% over the last year. What's the bull case here? Bears would highlight dual misses for the BDC's third-quarter earnings and a drop in its net asset value per share. Bulls would of course be right to counter that Prospect now trades on a forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35x, around 13% lower than its peer group median. The company's net debt leverage, a key measure of risk, has also been declining and came in at 0.47x as of the end of its third quarter.

Third Quarter Earnings And The Future Of The Monthly

Prospect's fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings saw a total investment income of $215.12 million, up sequentially from $212.9 million in the second quarter and a growth of 18.6% over the year-ago comp. However, it was a miss by $5.76 million on consensus estimates and came with a net asset value per share that dipped by $0.46 sequentially to $9.48 from $9.94 in the second quarter. This was also a 12.3% decline from $10.81 in the year-ago comp. Originations during the quarter came in at $91.7 million, a material 70% drop sequentially from $308 million in the second quarter. With total repayments and exits at $114 million during the third quarter, net repayments came in at $22 million. This is driving the deleveraging with management stressing during the third quarter earnings call that they intend to continue with their cautiousness with underwriting new loans against the current macroeconomic environment.

Prospect paid $38.98 million in fees to its external manager, Prospect Capital Management ("PCM"), during the third quarter. PCM charges a 2% base management fee amounting to 2% of gross assets. This is aggregated with an incentive fee that's 20% of net investment income in excess of a 7% hurdle rate. The BDC's interest expenses jumped 28.3% during the quarter to $37.52 million. Net interest income was $0.21 per share, below consensus by $0.02 and a decline from $0.23 in the prior second quarter but an increase from $0.20 in the year-ago period.

A Discount To NAV And Declining Risk

Prospect has always traded at a discount to its book value. This gap was at its narrowest during the early months of the pandemic but has since widened to 35% against its current market cap and the broader economic discombobulation we've seen this year. Would I buy Prospect at what's essentially 65 cents on the dollar? No. Whilst bulls would flag a net of cash debt to equity level that stood at 47.1% as of the end of the third quarter, its lowest level in a decade, and a net of cash asset coverage of debt ratio of 311%, up 1000 basis points sequentially from the prior quarter, I'm not a fan on the zero dividend growth. Further, the three-month aggregate of the dividend payout formed an 85.7% payout ratio against third-quarter net interest income.

Whilst the dividend is fully covered and net interest income is rising year-over-year, the payout ratio is somewhat high and there might be some pressure on the ratio in the future against the constrained pace of originations. Overall, Prospect isn't a clear buy against its poor outlook for dividend growth through 2023. The large discount to book does reduce the risk of a long position and current shareholders are best placed to hold their position. But prospective investors can find better dividend growth tickers with similar double-digit yields from Prospect's peer list.