Prospect Capital: Is The 11.6% Yield Paid Monthly Going To Remain Stable?

Summary

  • Prospect Capital is down by 17% over the last year to push its yield up to 11.6% against a monthly payout that has remained constant since 2017.
  • The BDC has seen its net debt to equity level fall to its lowest level since 2013 as originations continue to be outpaced by repayments and exits.
  • NAV per share was down $0.46 sequentially to $9.48, with the BDC now trading at a 34.5% discount to NAV.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, in line with its previous payout and for an 11.6% forward yield. The $2.5 billion market cap externally managed New York-based debt and equity

Prospect Capital Dividend Yield History

Prospect Capital Net Debt Leverage

Prospect Capital Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Income Statement

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

