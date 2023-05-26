atakan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The thesis for this article is pretty straightforward. I see a large divergence between the market and the insider’s perspective on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). And I will argue why I disagree with the market perspective and agree with the insiders. To be more specific, as you can see from the next chart below, the market has a pretty pessimistic view of ET stock. Consensus estimates are projecting zero growth (a projected EPS of $1.41 in 2023 vs. $1.47 in five years).

On the other hand, as you can see from the next chart, its insider activities have been completely dominated by buying activities. To wit, in the past 12 months, there have been a total of 24 insider transactions and 100% of them are buying transactions. These buying transactions have a total amount of more than $178M. In the month of May 2023 alone (so far), its executive chairman bought 4 sizable batches in a price range of $12.27 to $12.78.

Next, I will detail why this entry price offers an extremely favorable return profile.

Growth or Stagnation?

First, I disagree with the above consensus projection. Instead of stagnation, I see some growth potential ahead. Admittedly, not a rapid growth rate by any stretch. But to be elaborated on later, my expected growth is already enough to provide a very favorable return given its compressed valuation. My estimation of its growth is based on its average return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and also its reinvestment rate, as detailed in the next two charts.

The 1st chart below shows ET's ROCE. As seen, its ROCE has been averaging 12.9% in the recent few years, exceeding its average cost of capital (“WACC”) by a wide margin. Looking ahead, I foresee a few strong catalysts to either sustain or even further expand its ROCE. To start, I foresee the company to enlarge its market share for its energy-related products and services due to its leading scale and supply-side factors across the industry. Moreover, I also expect ET to start reaping the rewards of expanded economies of scale from its recent acquisitions.

In terms of capital allocations, Energy Transfer LP is currently in a good position, too. The capital allocation picture is quite simple (in a good way) for ET in recent years, as depicted in the 2nd chart below. To wit, my analyses show that the share of maintenance CAPEX is about 53% of its operating cash flow. The next largest share is dividends, taking another 38% out of its operating cash flow. These two items add up to about 90% of its total operating income. As such, the company can sustain an average reinvestment rate of 10% at least. I say “at least” in the sense that its dividends are discretional expenditures in the end.

Therefore, I see an organic growth rate of around 1.3% (12.9% average ROCE * 10% reinvestment rate). Note this is the real growth rate. The notional growth rate would be higher once an inflation escalator is added.

1.3% Growth is Already Enough

As aforementioned, a 1.3% growth rate is not a lot. But it is sufficient for a healthy return in Energy Transfer LP’s case, given its valuation compression. Here I will gauge the compression quantitatively following the framework developed by Benjamin Graham. My results are summarized in the following chart. Readers interested in more details should take a look at my earlier article on the Graham P/E and Graham number.

The key observations are:

Graham recommended a fair P/E for a stock like Energy Transfer LP to be 8.5 plus twice the expected annual growth rate (the so-called Graham P/E). Hence, the market is essentially following his guideline here. The market projects a zero-growth rate and therefore assigns a P/E close to 8.5x.

However, if you’ve bought my above analyses and project even a small growth of 1.3%, the Graham P/E would be 11.1x (i.e., 8.5 + 2 * 1.3). Compared to the market’s valuation, this translates into a sizable discount of 18%.

To provide a cross-check, the table also shows my analysis of the so-called Graham Number (definition and calculation methods quoted below are taken from Investopedia). As seen, the Graham number for ET is around $18 according to my analysis. And its market price of $12.7 represents a discount of 29% off the Graham number.

In general, Graham cautions against paying a price of more than 15x times earnings or more than 1.5x times the book value (“BV”). However, a PE multiple above 15x could be justified if the P/BV ratio is lower than 1.5x. And vice versa. And as a result, the Graham number considers both the 15x PE limit and the 1.5x P/BV limit. More specifically, the Graham number is the square root of A) 22.5 (which equals 15x1.5), B) the EPS, and C) the book value.

Risks and Final Thoughts

Energy Transfer LP stock does face some risks. In the immediate term, I expect to see sequential declines in 2023 due to the tough comp setup in 2023 with peak energy prices. Commodity prices (both oil and natural gas) have since decreased and remain volatile. Such sequential decline could in turn cause short-term corrections in ET stock prices. ET's business is also subject to a variety of political risks and environmental regulations. Changes in government policies and regulations could make it more difficult or expensive for the company to operate its business.

In the longer term, the mid-stream sector is a capital-heavy industry. As discussed above, my estimate is that Energy Transfer LP on average spends 53% of its operating income on maintenance CAPEX alone. Such a heavy CAPEX requirement, combined with the uncertainties in the borrowing rates, could negatively impact its net profit.

To conclude, in my view, the current market sentiment has swung to the fear extreme, pricing the stock as terminally stagnating according to the Graham P/E. As such, even a slight growth rate could translate into a large return potential. And I do see plenty of catalysts for Energy Transfer LP growth ahead. And I suppose the insiders are all buying because they see the same discrepancy between market expectations and Energy Transfer LP’s true growth potential.