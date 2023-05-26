Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Am Staying Away From Hepion Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023 11:27 AM ETHepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)
Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
90 Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals more than doubled in value after reporting positive data from their phase 2 data evaluating rencofilstat as a NASH therapy.
  • Since then, the stock has fallen greatly as the market has digested the results.
  • Hepion’s cash position is getting quite low, raising the risk of shareholder dilution.
  • Moreover, I am concerned with some aspects of the trial design and Rencofilstat’s potential when compared with other therapies that are much farther down the regulatory process.
  • For those reasons, I would assign a strong sell rating to Hepion.

woman holding liver paper cut, hepatitis vaccination, liver cancer treatment, world hepatitis day

SewcreamStudio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) reported positive data from their phase two 'ALTITUDE NASH' trial earlier this week, causing the stock to surge from ~$8.80 per share to ~$19.30 in the following trading day. Today, as of the time

This article was written by

Edward Zhang profile picture
Edward Zhang
90 Followers
I have been an avid follower of the stock market and casual investor ever since my dad gifted me a copy of Ben Graham's "The Intelligent Investor" when I entered middle school. By sharing my research and thoughts on Seeking Alpha, I hope to help those with a similar passion for active investing. My ultimate aim is to learn from the feedback my readers leave me to further refine and improve my own investing strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.