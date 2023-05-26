Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DISH Network: Why It Could Be A Gamble To Invest Right Now

May 26, 2023 11:40 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
319 Followers

Summary

  • The company has been losing value for the longest time.
  • Does it have any potential in such a competitive environment?
  • Outlook seems promising, however, it’s too early to tell if the shift will bear fruit in the end.
  • Financials reveal a company that is struggling to stay relevant.
  • I’ll stay away for now until the company proves itself.

Woman watching a movie in the living room

LordHenriVoton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) which has seen a massive deterioration of its share price in the past 5 years, due to losing Pay-TV subscribers to many streaming

Current Ratio of DISH

Current Ratio

ROA and ROE of DISH

ROA and ROE

ROIC of DISH

ROIC

Margins of DISH

Margins

Intrinsic Value of DISH

Intrinsic Value

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
319 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.