HYDR: The DOE's H2 Hubs Spell A New Era For Hydrogen

May 26, 2023 11:46 AM ETGlobal X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)HDRO, HJEN
Sean Daly
Summary

  • Down 68% from its high, the Global X Hydrogen ETF looks washed out.
  • Of the original 79 bids for DOE-subsidized hydrogen hubs, 22 were allowed send full applications before April 7th, and the final “7 to 10” will be chosen this fall.
  • The DOE will disburse $8 billion for the buildout, giving the hub's corporate partners --HYDR's primary holdings -- a much clearer glide path to profitability.

Fuel Cell Car

gchutka

Down 60% to 80% from their meme highs in November 2021, the publicly traded hydrogen stocks appear washed out and could be ready for an inflection this fall.

Yes, green hydrogen remains an unprofitable business, with earnings for most companies two

HYDR Historical Performance July 2021 to the present

HYDR Historical Performance: July 2021 to the present (Stockcharts.com)

HYDR_Holdings and Composition

HYDR_Holdings and Composition (Solactive.com)

Selection of Regional H2 Hubs Encouraged

Selection of Regional H2 Hubs Encouraged (Author)

This article was written by

Sean Daly profile picture
Sean Daly
660 Followers
Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HYDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

