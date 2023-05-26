Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Traton SE: Disregarding Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Is A Risky Bet

May 26, 2023 11:46 AM ETTraton SE (TRATF)
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
736 Followers

Summary

  • Traton SE is the only large truck manufacturer not developing hydrogen fuel cell technology.
  • That is a risky decision, as hydrogen has significant advantages vis-a-vis BEVs.
  • Despite not spending on hydrogen R&D, Traton is not significantly more profitable than its competitors.
  • Traton's BEV trucks are not significantly superior to other manufacturers.
  • All in all, the company has little to win if it is right about hydrogen and much to lose if it is wrong.

Scania R380

Scania R380

DarthArt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As far as trucks are concerned, the eventual demise of the internal combustion engine is all but certain. Recently, that was underlined by the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) adoption of new

Traton Sales Revenue by Geography (2022)

Traton SE Annual Report, 2022

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
736 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While I do not have a direct position in Daimler Truck Holding AG, I do have a long position in Mercedes Benz Group AG, which owns 30.01 of Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.