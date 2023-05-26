Sundry Photography

Three years ago, I felt the need to start making crème brûlée at home. I went to Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to buy some ramekins, but they were out of stock. The lady working not only helped me to buy the ramekins I wanted from their online store, but also tried to set me up on a date with her daughter. This is when I knew this is a company like no other. Speaking of which, let’s get into a company description.

Company Description

Besides being a hub for dating, Williams-Sonoma sells home furnishing products. It was founded in 1956 by Chuck Williams in Sonoma, California and incorporated in 1973. WSM owns numerous brands, such as West Elm and Pottery Barn. The company’s primary market is the US, but it does currently have a [limited] international footprint with plans to expand in the future.

The company identifies its three distinct competitive advantages as the following: (1) in-house design and production, (2) digital capabilities (including robust first-party data), and (3) a multi-brand platform.

Q1-23 Results

The company experienced softness in demand across a variety of its higher ticket brands and categories. Customers chose not to purchase expensive furniture items and postpone purchases of outdoor related products, presumably because they do not have enough disposable income presently.

The company has seen growth in lower price point categories, such as exclusive decorating and textiles as customers are seeking easy, inexpensive upgrades as opposed to larger, more expensive projects. Despite overall levels of softness, the company stated they intend on maintaining full price selling.

Overall revenue was down 7.2% YOY. The company’s gross margin was 38.6%, which was 520 basis points lower than last year. Management attributes this to supply chain costs and general inefficiencies from the past several quarters. Operating margin was 12.9%, which was 420 basis points lower than last year. Management attributes this to higher shipping costs and general inefficiencies.

These results would have been slightly worse, except management was proactive in their cost cutting measures. For example, three initiatives undertaken to reduce costs in the quarter were: laying off workers, relocating manufacturing to lower cost states, and exiting the non-core Aperture SaaS business. The combined cost reduction is expected to be $40 million. Some of the benefits are already being realized as WSM was able to reduce SGA expense to a historical low of 25.7%.

The bottom line was down on a comparative basis as well. Basic EPS was $2.38 per share as opposed to $3.59 in Q1-22. The company explains the reduction was caused by (1) soft top line revenue, (2) supply chain costs, and (3) recessionary pressures.

The balance sheet is in great shape with a net cash position of $297 million (no debt outstanding). The company also returned $58 million to the shareholders through dividends and $300 million through buybacks (almost 4% of outstanding shares).

FY-23 Guidance

The company reaffirmed their outlook for FY-23, expecting sales to be (3)% - 3%, with long term growth close to 5-9%. Also, management stands by their commitment to consistently hit or exceed 15% operating margins beyond 2023. The company believes future growth will be driven by emerging brands, B2B, and global expansion.

Stock Price Decline

WSM’s stock changes hands at $113 per share, which means the stock is up 4% YTD, but down 50% from its 2021 high of $223. Much of the pain has been caused by inflationary and recessionary pressures which have driven a softness in demand and increase in costs. However, the valuation today is compelling and much of the bad news is already baked into the stock. From the company’s perspective, one strength is that operating margins remained in the double digits despite these headwinds. This is a demonstration of WSM’s resiliency, customer satisfaction (especially considering full pricing has been maintained and accepted), and superior value offering.

Could Things Get Worse?

The million-dollar question, right?

So far, we have experienced a mild recession (as the pundits say) and the S&P is technically only down 5% from its 52-week high, but inflationary and interest rate risk are still on the table. Barring certain cases, I tend to focus on business specific risk as opposed to economic risk. Most readers can come to the conclusion themselves that inflation, higher interest rates, and/or a recession would reduce WSM’s profitability.

However, the core questions I think about are:

Does WSM lack innovation? Are products from WSM low quality? Is there dead weight at the company? Are members of the management team prudent directors of capital?

Of course, there are many more questions one could answer, but these provide a great overview.

My Thoughts

The company does not lack innovation as over 90% of its proprietary products are designed in-house. In fact, WSM has over 150 artists and designers to facilitate creating unique set pieces and products. This is a huge competitive advantage and value proposition which allows the company to maintain its premium pricing even during times of distress. According to Barron's, Williams-Sonoma offers the largest assortment of responsibly made products in the home furnishing industry. The craftsmanship and dedication to sustainability clearly resonate with customers as WSM boosts a net promoter score of 87. WSM’s eight brands are well known despite the YOY softness in demand for the company’s higher priced brands. It us undeniable that the collective result from all the brands over the past two decades has been phenomenal. I do not see things changing. It always strikes me as a bit odd when I see analysts describe management teams as if they are some sort of humanitarians. It is hard to judge the true character of people you know; let alone those you have never met. That is why I would rather assess how the management team has returned and steered capital rather than if they are good people. In respect to WSM, it’s as simple as this for me: (1) the balance sheet is in great shape with plenty of cash and no debt, (2) the company bought back almost 4% of its stock at a good price, (3) the dividend has never decreased since instituted in 2007, and (4) last year’s EPS was over 11x higher than it was 20 years ago. This is proof that management has done a great job.

Note: The dividend did remain the same in both 2009 and 2010 at 48¢ per share.

Valuation

Valuation is an art and science. No two investors will arrive at the same fair value because no two investors have the exact same expectation for the future. I am going to base my discounted cash flow on WSM’s historical performance, forward guidance, and a few of my own assumptions (which bake in a margin of safety).

Sales Growth

I took the lowest point of the company’s FY-23 guidance and set sales to negative 3%. Then, I gradually increased sales to 7% (the company’s overall target) in 2027, where it remains fixed at that growth rate. Essentially, 2025 sales are the same as 2022 sales, implying the company did not grow during this readjustment period. This is prudent for WSM’s base case scenario.

Expenses

Gross margin and operating margin begin at 38% and 14%, respectively. I kept gross margin lower than the company’s Q1 rate, but took management’s guidance for operating margins to be 14% because they seemed adamant on achieving that rate.

Tax Rate and Net Current Assets

The tax rate is based on the TCJA, but can fluctuate depending on the company’s deferred tax assets/liabilities. Net current assets as a percentage of sales are based on historical averages.

Capital Expenditures

CAPX and CAPX growth are set off historical averages with some adjustments.

Cost of Capital and Terminal Value

The company’s WACC is 11.70%, which is high, because it has no leverage. The terminal value is set to 2% to be conservative.

DocShah’s WSM DCF (Base Case)

WSM Base Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

Given our assumptions, WSM’s fair value is $176 per share, which represents 55% upside from today’s price.

Stepping back, sales in ten years are about 1.6x higher than today. To put this in perspective sales today are 2.1x higher than ten years ago. Therefore, our base case bakes in a solid margin of safety.

DocShah’s WSM DCF (Bull Case)

WSM Bull Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

If we take the high end of the company’s guidance for revenue growth (and hold all else constant), WSM’s fair value is $219 per share, which represents 92% upside from today’s price.

Stepping back, the company is 2.1x as big in ten years, which would mirror its growth rate from the past ten years. This is feasible.

DocShah’s WSM DCF (Bear Case)

I want to examine the bear case from a different perspective: rather than thinking about what could go wrong and then calculating a stock price based on this series of unfortunate events, I want to find a future outcome which makes today’s market share price, the fair value share price.

WSM Bear Case DCF (DocShah Capital)

Sticking with our theme of holding all things equal, revenue would have to fall 3% until 2026 and then remain flat (not including 2% terminal value) for WSM’s fair value to be $113 per share.

Stepping back, sales in a decade would be 6% lower than they are today. This is the scenario the market has priced in to the stock today. I find this outcome unlikely, which leads me to believe the stock has a significant margin of safety baked into it.

Note: Needless to say, this is only one outcome that results in today’s fair share price. Investors are encouraged to create their own. Manipulate the different variables. Maybe the market thinks revenue will grow, but margins will compress. There are lots of scenarios that “fit the bill.”

FastGraphs

WSM Earnings Plot (FastGraphs)

Based on analysts’ estimates, WSM’s fair value is $206 per share, which represents 87% upside from today’s price. The company spent 2011–2016 being overvalued, then returned to normal valuation from 2016 to 2021 as the stock price traced the earnings line closely.

Then, in 2022, the stock price began to deviate from expected earnings. If we accept my article’s premise that the core business is strong, less for temporary softness in demand, and management has been a solid steward of capital, then this is a clear buying opportunity.

Note: I took out some of the growth years to get a more conservative window.

WSM Analyst Scorecard (FastGraphs)

Before we accept FastGraphs 2024 valuation, we should look at analysts’ two-year accuracy. As you will notice, analysts have been accurate in predicting WSM’s earnings up to two years in advance (using a 20% margin of error for missed estimates). Thus, we can use their estimates with confidence.

WSM Dividend Line (FastGraphs)

WSM’s dividend payout ratio is around 20% and the current yield is 3.2%. The dividend is safe and has room to grow. If investors purchase shares today, they have the opportunity to accumulate a solid dividend, which, combined with a low-cost basis, leaves the possibility of also earning a nice sized capital gain.

Interesting Pieces of Information

Below is supplementary data which can help investors form their own thesis. Let’s start with the negatives to balance out the bullishness.

Huge short interest

Interestingly, WSM has a substantial short interest as the short percentage of outstanding shares and floating shares is 14% and 18%, respectively. The total number of shares sold short increased by 8% in the past month, according to the data at Yahoo Finance.

Insider selling

Open Insider documents that no insider buying has taken place in the last two years. In fact, only insider selling has taken place. Of course, there are a million reasons why an insider might sell stock; thinking the price is going down is only one of them. According to Seeking Alpha, insiders own 1.4% of shares. It would be nice to see a higher percentage of inside ownership, but this level is not out of the ordinary for a mid-cap which has been around for decades.

Institutional Ownership Decline

WSM Institutional Ownership (Fintel)

Institutional ownership has been decreasing over the years, but not at a rate that is alarming. If the company executes on its growth and margin guidance, institutions will likely reverse course and be buyers again.

E-Commerce Success

Moving on to a huge positive, WSM has a great digital footprint. The company reports that over 66% of sales are via online channels and are growing at a CAGR of 17%. The company’s first party data analytics have enabled them to market efficiently to each customer’s specific preferences and desires.

Also, I was genuinely surprised that Williams-Sonoma, a retail home furnishing company, is ranked number 22 in Digital Commerce 360’s Top 500 Report. For perspective the top five companies are Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Home Depot, and Target, in that order. WSM being on this list and mentioned alongside those names is impressive. WSM is not your typical, out of touch with technology, home furnishing company; this is a company that integrates technology into its core business and leverages it better than any competitor.

Risks

There are many risks to consider if purchasing shares of Williams-Sonoma. Here are a select few:

Inflation persists and erodes margins for many years Recessionary pressures reduce consumer disposable spending Consumer preferences change Consumers reject premium pricing in this macro-environment Competitors catch up and offer a better value proposition Global expansion does not materialize. For the company’s set of risks, please click here.

Takeaway

Williams-Sonoma’s exceptional brands have led to exceptional growth in the past two decades. I am a believer in buying companies which are not only undervalued, but which also create products that competitors are unable to recreate. Williams-Sonoma checks both of these boxes as I believe a lot of bad news is priced into the stock and its product line is fresh.

The fundamentals have weakened relative to the past couple years, but are still strong nevertheless. The company is currently priced as if it is going to lose revenue for the next ten years. I find this scenario highly unlikely as management has proven themselves to be excellent in evaluating opportunities for growth.

My base case is the stock is worth $176 per share, which represents 55% upside from today’s price. Tack on a 3.2% dividend yield to hold me over until the capital appreciation takes place and I am sold; I bought shares yesterday morning.

The company’s track record is incredible and that earns them the benefit of the doubt over the market, in my opinion. WSM is a must consider stock.