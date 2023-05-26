Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BWX Technologies: Valuation Isn't Justified By Growth Opportunities

May 26, 2023 12:12 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
71 Followers

Summary

  • BWXT should benefit from a robust order backlog, which should lead to revenue growth in the near term.
  • In the medium to long term, BWXT should benefit from the trilateral agreement, a comprehensive 30-year shipbuilding plan, increased naval spending, and advancements in nuclear medicine.
  • Based on my DCF calculation and relative valuation, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

The military ship

1971yes/iStock via Getty Images

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) manufactures nuclear components and is a pioneer in the development of nuclear technologies, encompassing nuclear reactors, propulsion systems, fuel, especially for the Navy, and even advancements in the medical field. The company operates through two distinct reporting

Government segment's adjusted EBITDA margins

Government segment's adjusted EBITDA margins (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from BWXT)

Commercial segment's adjusted EBITDA margins

Commercial segment's adjusted EBITDA margins (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from BWXT)

DCF Valuation

DCF Valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
71 Followers
I'm a mechanical engineering graduate turned equity research analyst, specializing in companies in the industrial sector. With my technical background and experience in financial analysis, I offer a unique perspective on investment opportunities in this space. My passion for the stock market has led me to pursue the CFA designation, and I am committed to continuing my education and staying up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry. Do follow me to support my work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.