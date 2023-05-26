franz12/iStock via Getty Images

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is a Taiwanese market leader in the electric-powered two-wheeler / ePTW and battery-swapping solutions. The company primarily generates revenues from the sale of its own ePTW and vehicle kits to its partners who wish to sell their own branded ePTW. Additionally, it also monetizes by charging subscription fees to access its battery-swapping network.

Today, Gogoro has over 80% market share in Taiwan and a globally well-known reputation in battery swapping technology. However, Gogoro’s relatively sluggish financial performance in recent times highlights the current difficulties in accelerating the broader mass adoption of ePTWs.

Since its IPO in April last year, revenue growth has been disappointing and losses have slightly widened, though liquidity position remains solid. Sales performance of ePWT in Q1 was also underwhelming. The stock is currently trading at ~$3 per share, down ~78% since IPO.

On the other hand, I believe that the domestic ePWT sales may see a recovery due to some catalysts in Q2 and beyond. Moreover, Gogoro may also continue to benefit from the long-term domestic and global e-mobility and energy transition tailwinds in Taiwan, though domestic competition and limited upside in the international markets remain a downside risk.

At this time, I assign the stock a buy rating. I continue to believe in the overall growth story for Gogoro, and the price level today presents an attractive opportunity to initiate a buy position.

Catalyst

In Q1, we learned of the growth challenges due to the rising competition from the more aggressively-priced internal combustion engine / ICE scooters and the delay in distributing the subsidy for the purchase or trade-in of new ePWT. However, I believe that things will be different in Q2 and beyond. In Q2, I expect Gogoro to see a more substantial top-line growth due to the higher demand created by the nationwide subsidy implementations and by the summer season, where Gogoro generally projects 15% higher sales volume.

Historically, the government subsidy has driven the high adoption of ePWTs in Taiwan, which has benefited Gogoro for years. The government extended the subsidy program for another four years in December 2022, and in January 2023, it further announced a nationwide subsidy increase for new ePWT purchase or trade-ins, though the effect and implementation will vary by cities. Given the complexity, it appears that the roll-out has been gradual and we will probably only start seeing the fuller impact of the subsidy increase in Q2.

I believe that the magnitude of the increase should be significant enough to help Gogoro to price out ICE scooters. While the previous subsidy ranged between 5,100 NTD - 15,000 NTD ($163 - $488), the new subsidy offered will be up to 19,000 NTD ($618) for a new purchase, and up to 28,800 NTD ($937) for trade-ins. Gogoro's best selling model, VIVA MIX, for instance, is now available at 48,980 NTD ($1,625) post-subsidy for new buyers in Taipei City. At that price, it is already cheaper than the 2023 Agility 125, a comparable 125 cc ICE model manufactured by its competitor Kymco, which is priced at 62,970 NTD ($2,048) today.

On a separate note, I also feel that there is an attractive financial prospect in the partnership with Enel X to deploy the VPP / Virtual Power Plant, given the additional revenue generation potential from its existing smart battery swapping network asset in Taiwan. Gogoro has the largest battery-swapping footprint in Taiwan by far, and today it has over 2,400 battery-swap locations / GoStation with a target of 2,500 by year-end.

By working with Enel X’s VPP, the energy load stored in the GoStations can be returned to the grid to supply additional energy during high demand. Effectively, this process enables Gogoro to earn additional revenue by selling electricity to the Taiwan utility company, Taipower, at no additional material expenses from Gogoro’s end.

The pilot with Enel X will only convert GoStations in certain locations with an expected total capacity of 150 MWh. Considering a rather conservative assumption of Taiwan’s average retail electricity price of ~$0.09 per kWh before the increase and a 50% annual capacity, I roughly estimate the initiative to generate additional revenue of ~$4.7 million per year for Gogoro. With no additional material expense to generate that revenue except for a small $0.0019 power-wheeling cost, Gogoro would also realize an additional ~$4.6 million to its annual gross profit, which represents roughly a 100 - 150 bps gross margin expansion based on Gogoro’s FY 2023 revenue.

Given the gradual roll-out of the partnership into the end of FY 2023, it is more likely that Gogoro will only realize a fraction of the additional revenue by the end of the FY, and only be in a position to fully capture the financial benefit in FY 2024.

However, there is a possibility of unlocking much greater value out of the Enel X partnership beyond FY 2023. As per the Techcrunch report, all of the GoStations combined have a capacity of 2 GWh, which represents up to 13x bigger additional revenue potential than the current 150 MWh capacity.

Risk

Increasing competition from aggressively priced ICEs may force Gogoro to reduce its ePTW average selling price further to increase demand and production volume. In Q1, gross margin already contracted to 12.9% from 13.7% last year due to the decrease in average selling price / ASP and lower production volume. It would be possible for Gogoro to leverage the potentially higher demand in Q2 to reduce ASP while increasing production volume to benefit from the lower per-unit production cost, effectively offsetting a potentially lower gross profit. The move would be risky, however, since it depends on an assumption of larger Q2 demand. With that in mind, I would anticipate gross margin to at best stay at 12.9% or lower, rather than expand in the near term, if Gogoro decides to make the move.

Meanwhile, I also think that it will still take some time before Gogoro can start seeing meaningful growth in the international markets. International expansion is a key growth lever for Gogoro, considering the relatively small TAM in Taiwan, and Gogoro’s B2B / Business to Business strategy there has been relatively solid. Nonetheless, there is still a limited upside in B2C / Business to Consumer, the segment where Gogoro should enter to unlock the similar kind of growth it has been enjoying in Taiwan. With that in mind, I would still expect Gogoro to generate at least 95% of its revenue from Taiwan in FY 2023.

The main issue in the international B2C markets would primarily be pricing and availability of government subsidies for the new purchase or trade-in of e-scooters. While some of the targeted international markets like India and the Philippines present attractive TAM opportunities due to the population size and familiarity with two-wheelers as a key mode of transport, there are often uncertainties of government policies towards subsidy.

In India, for instance, we have just recently learned of the government’s intention to reduce the subsidy from 40% to 15% off the ex-factory price, which may affect the sales of EVs across India. Eventually, this would affect Gogoro’s future revenue from the battery swap subscription as well. Gogoro has recently partnered with a major domestic player Hero MotoCorp and the government of Maharashtra to install battery-swapping stations in the region.

As the management suggested in the Q1 earnings call, the subsidy has been playing an important role in driving ePWT adoption in Taiwan. With Gogoro’s cheapest model offered at 49,980 NTD ($1,600) pre-subsidy, it is relatively hard for it to compete with new ICE scooters in Taiwan without subsidies, let alone in India or Indonesia where they need to be priced between $1,000 - $1,500 to generate mass-market demand.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for Gogoro is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2023 projection:

Bull scenario (55% probability) assumptions - Gogoro to achieve a ~17.6% growth, which is the highest end of the FY 2023 revenue guidance , driven by the higher ePTW adoption in Q2 and beyond during the summer and spring seasons, as well as by the delayed effect of subsidy announced in Q1. The higher production volume enables Gogoro to adjust pricing competitively against competitors to keep the gross margin steady at ~12.9%. Taiwan will still make up at least 95% of Gogoro’s revenue as it sees a successful VPP pilot with Enel X across its GoStations and realizes some additional revenue from the electricity sale. Bear scenario (45% probability) assumptions - Gogoro to achieve a ~4.5% growth, which is the lowest end of the FY 2023 revenue guidance . Gogoro to see a better sales performance in Q2 and beyond but still falls short of the market expectation as pressure from ICE and ePTW competitors keeps building up. Gogoro’s decision to not adjust its pricing results in a lower market share outlook. I expect the VPP pilot to see a delay in integration as well as monetization.

Under the bull scenario, the achievement boosts the growth expectation of the company, and rewards the stock with a P/S multiple expansion to 3.5x, a figure slightly below the midpoint P/S of 2x - 7x. The ~7x P/S reflects the stock’s valuation shortly after the IPO when there was market enthusiasm around the growth prospect of the business. The ~2x P/S refers to the valuation multiple at the beginning of the year when Gogoro ended FY 2022 with revenue growth of ~4.6%, a similar level to the expectation under the bear scenario. As such, I also assign a P/S of 2x for Gogoro under the bear scenario.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2023 weighted target price of +$5 per share. Discounting that target price with a 20% discount rate, I reached a Present Value/PV weighted target price of +$4 per share. The 20% discount rate represents the expected annual return for holding Gogoro.

In summary, +$4 per share is the highest price point at which investors can purchase the stock to realize a projected 20% annual return should my FY 2023 target price of +$5 be achieved. At ~$3 per share today, the stock trades at a ~25% discount to my target price, suggesting that it is undervalued.

Conclusion

Despite Gogoro's strong market share in Taiwan and global reputation in battery swapping technology, recent financial performance has been sluggish since IPO. Domestic competition and limited international growth pose risks, though I believe that Gogoro remains very well-positioned to benefit from the significant e-mobility transition tailwind in Taiwan and overseas. While Q1 sales was underwhelming, I expect substantial sales recovery in Q2 and beyond primarily due to the full roll-out of subsidy increase. My target price model suggests that Gogoro is undervalued today, and I assign a buy rating to the stock.