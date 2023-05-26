Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.67K Followers

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Rutledge - Investor Relations

Horacio Rozanski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Calderone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bert Subin - Stifel

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Matthew Akers - Wells Fargo

David Strauss - Barclays

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings Call covering Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for questions.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Nathan Rutledge.

Nathan Rutledge

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Booz Allen's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to read the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also provided presentation slides on our website and are now on slide two.

With me today to talk about our business and financial results are Horacio Rozanski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Calderone, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As shown on the disclaimer on slide three, please keep in mind that some of the items we will discuss this morning are forward-looking, and may relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from forecasted results discussed in our SEC filings and on this call.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements and speak only as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.