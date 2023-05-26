Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Don't Trade, Just Buy

May 26, 2023 12:34 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
406 Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts have contrasting views on CMG, piquing our interest due to the stock's potential allure if opinions change.
  • Assuming CMG achieves 7,000 locations in North America, our model indicates a potential 84% decline from the current price. It should be much more.
  • Market uncertainty regarding CMG's long-term margin presents an opportunity for stock appreciation.

Millennial Caucasian couple having argument while communicating to car salesman at auto dealership

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Diverged views from investors

On April 25, 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) announced its Q1 2023 earnings, which led to a 15% increase in the stock price. Year-to-date, the stock has delivered a remarkable return of 63%. Interestingly, analysts

Rating summary

Rating summary (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Sensitivity test (7000 stores)

Sensitivity test (7000 stores) (LEL Investment)

CMG vs MCD

CMG vs MCD (CMG, MCD)

Sensitivity test (28,000 stores)

Sensitivity test (28,000 stores) (LEL Investment)

Sensitivity test (7000 stores and 21000 franchise)

Sensitivity test (7000 stores and 21000 franchise) (LEL Investment)

FCF margin

FCF margin (CMG)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
406 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CMG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.