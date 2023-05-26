Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Diverged views from investors

On April 25, 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) announced its Q1 2023 earnings, which led to a 15% increase in the stock price. Year-to-date, the stock has delivered a remarkable return of 63%. Interestingly, analysts at Seeking Alpha seem to have varying opinions compared to those on Wall Street. We frequently have a special interest in these types of contentious stocks because the stock's potential may be alluring if one party changes their viewpoint.

Rating summary (Seeking Alpha)

Merely looking at the surface, CMG's stock may seem expensive when compared to peers in the market. Therefore, it is essential to delve deeper and understand the market's core focus before making any investment choices.

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation is high assuming 7,000 store count

The market's present perception of Chipotle as a growth stock rather than a value stock can help explain why it is valued so highly. A DCF model should be used when valuing growth stocks, rather than only using multiples.

The management affirmed its long-term target in its Q1 earnings call to open 7,000 stores in North America in the midterm. However, even if we evaluate the company using a DCF model based on 7,000 stores, 15% WACC, and 10% free cash flow margin, the calculated target price is $329 per share, representing a substantial 84% downside from the current price. This implies that the market anticipates more than this.

Sensitivity test (7000 stores) (LEL Investment)

Evaluating Chipotle through the lens of McDonald's Model

It's simple to evaluate CMG using McDonald's Corporation (MCD), the biggest chain restaurant in the world, as a ceiling and then adjust based on other assumptions.

Chipotle has a limited international presence compared to McDonald's, with significantly lower systemwide sales and store counts outside of the United States. Additionally, Chipotle's appeal lies in its commitment to freshness and meeting the growing demand for healthier eating habits, a trend that resonates not only in the United States but also globally across many countries. The company's substantial investments in technology and standard operating procedures further enhance its scalability. Further, Chipotle boasts a higher restaurant-level margin than MCD, indicating a strong unit economic advantage over McDonald's on a per-store basis. Its oversea expansion story is supported by the aforementioned characteristics and advantages.

CMG vs MCD (CMG, MCD)

In fact, the company has its sights set on Europe as well as Canada in the Q1 earnings call, motivated by the exceptional momentum seen in its UK business. In addition, the company intends to open a sizable number of new stores, with 255 to 285 openings targeted for this year and a rise of 8–10% per year for the foreseeable future.

Attractive valuation based on 28,000 stores and 10% WACC

If we base our assumptions on the company's number of foreign locations adhering to the McDonald's ratio along with the assumption of 7,000 stores in NA, CMG will eventually have 28,000 stores globally.

Factoring in overseas expansion, this yields a stock target price of $1439 per share. This suggests its stock is fairly valued at the current price level. However, given CMG's low beta and lack of debt, a WACC of 10% could be a more realistic assumption. This would increase the stock's potential upside by 66%.

Sensitivity test (28,000 stores) (LEL Investment)

One valuable insight for investors when utilizing the DCF model is to leverage sensitivity analysis wisely. The key to the DCF model is not the precision of the assumptions, as 80% of the valuation is often determined by the terminal growth assumption, which can be volatile. As a matter of fact, fund managers employ the DCF model with reasonable assumptions and stress testing through sensitivity analysis to aid in decision-making. Therefore, the rule of margin of safety is particularly important.

Valuation under franchise model assumption

McDonald's boasts a significantly higher free cash flow margin compared to Chipotle. This is attributed to McDonald's well-established franchise system, where the company collects fees without shouldering the burden of restaurant-level expenses. This business model requires less capital investment and results in higher profitability when viewed from an accounting perspective.

Given that CMG's restaurant-level margin is higher than MCD's, it can reach a considerably larger free cash margin if it can adopt the franchise model.

If we value CMG's stock as a franchise model and assume the same free cash flow margin as MCD's, we have arrived at a price target of $4,800 for CMG stock, representing a 132% upside.

Sensitivity test (7000 stores and 21000 franchise) (LEL Investment)

CMG is cautious on franchise model

An analyst asked the management about the topic of franchising during the Q1 earnings call. However, the management has yet to provide a response. We believe that the management's hesitation may be due to concerns regarding food safety within the franchise model. This apprehension is not unfounded, as CMG faced a hefty fine of $25 million after over 1,100 people fell ill between 2015 and 2018. Subsequently, their stock price took a significant hit when this news broke out in 2019. This may explain why CMG has taken a cautious stance on franchising and why McDonald's decided to sell its stake in CMG in 2006.

However, in contrast to CMG, its competitor, Sweetgreen, has adopted a different approach to managing its supply chain. Sweetgreen sources its ingredients from local suppliers, thereby reducing the distance required to transport food. Interestingly, despite the local supply chain, Sweetgreen has been able to charge higher prices and maintain a lower food cost percentage of revenue than CMG. Consequently, we cannot entirely dismiss the long-term feasibility of CMG's franchise model.

Lack of a long-term margin guidance

Over the past five years, the company has demonstrated a commendable track record of enhancing its free cash flow margin.

FCF margin (CMG)

According to the management, the introduction of clamshell grills and the automation of the digital make line are expected to further enhance cooking quality, efficiency, and the overall guest experience.

Additional investments have been directed towards initiatives aimed at optimizing food preparation processes and improving the efficiency of the work environment. The company has implemented a new grill system to enhance the cooking process for chicken and steak.

Furthermore, advanced location-based technology has been incorporated into the app, allowing for convenient reward scanning. App alerts have also been introduced to mitigate wrong-location orders, resulting in reduced refunds.

Lack of management direction or other supporting data, however, prevents the market from accurately estimating its long-term margin. As current margin expectations appear to be low, this presents an opportunity for stock appreciation.

Risk

Because CMG's stock is valued as a growth company, a sudden slowdown in growth could be bad for the firm's valuation.

In the first quarter, the company experienced an impressive 17% growth in sales, coupled with a margin expansion of 25.6%, resulting in an 84% increase in EPS. The valuation scenario above indicates a projected CAGR of 22% assuming it achieves the 28,000-store expansion in the next ten years. Although the top-line growth may not appear robust, the substantial bottom-line growth and margin expansion have surpassed expectations.

Investors are concerned if inflation can hurt CMG's growth prospects. We have a piece discussing how MCD can be an inflation hedge with its franchising model. Despite MCD's franchise model being expected to provide better protection against restaurant-level cost inflation than CMG's, CMG has outperformed MCD in terms of both top line growth (17% vs. 12%) and bottom-line EPS (84% vs. 72%). This positions CMG as an effective inflation hedge as well.

Summary

Overall, CMG is about to leverage its cost advantage to start its global expansion and improve margins through cost initiatives. Maintaining a cautious yet optimistic outlook, we believe CMG is well-prepared to weather a potential recession due to its market position and healthy balance sheet.

The current market expectations appear to have priced in the company's overseas expansion, based on our DCF analysis. However, the potential upside from margin expansion seems to have been overlooked due to a lack of management guidance.

CMG is closely monitored by seasoned investors, making valuation inefficiency a rarity. We believe that significant stock price appreciation often occurs shortly after earnings releases. To capitalize on this opportunity, we advise investors to adopt a long-term hold approach or take advantage of occasional buying opportunities when the stock dips. Hence, we rate the stock as a "buy."