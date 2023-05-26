Zerospo Readies Plans For $17 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Zerospo has filed proposed terms for a $17 million U.S. IPO.
- The company operates a network of medical and relaxation salons in Japan.
- Zerospo operates in a low margin business, has a significant debt load and management's proposed valuation at IPO is excessive.
- I'll pass on the Zerospo IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Zerospo
Zerospo (ZRSP) has filed to raise $16.875 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides medical wellness and relaxation services to consumers in Japan.
The company has substantial debt, thin operating margins, and management has excessive valuation assumptions at IPO.
I'll pass on the Zerospo IPO.
Zerospo Overview
Tokyo, Japan-based Zerospo was founded to own, operate and franchise medical and relaxation salons in Tokyo, Japan. The firm has since expanded outside of the Tokyo region.
Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Yoshio Ukaji, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously a certified national Judo therapist.
The company's primary offerings include the following:
Skeletal adjustment
Electrical muscle stimulation
Postpartum pelvic correction
Acupuncture
Relaxation spa services.
The firm has 36 corporate-owned Zerospo medical salons and five franchised locations in Japan. It has nine Begins relaxation salons (eight corporate-owned and one franchised).
The medical salon business accounted for 75% of the company's revenue in the most recent fiscal year.
As of October 31, 2022, Zerospo has booked fair market value investment of $38,000 from founder Mr. Yoshio Ukaji
Zerospo - Customer Acquisition
The majority of its customers are employed females seeking improved health and wellness.
The company markets its services via an omnichannel approach, utilizing digital marketing, print and affiliate referrals.
Payroll expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Payroll
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
56.2%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
59.5%
(Source - SEC.)
The Payroll efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Payroll expense, was 0.2x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)
The annual average number of visits per repeat customer is 14.4 times.
Zerospo's Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market (as a proxy for the general wellness market) was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing scalability of targeted direct-to-consumer programs and a rising desire by consumers for improved wellness, especially in time-pressed urban areas.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth of the Japanese personalized retail nutrition and wellness market, from 2018 to 2028:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Medirom Healthcare Technologies
Genki-Dou
HoneGori
K's Group
Small independent operators.
Zerospo Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Increased gross profit but decreased gross margin
Reduced operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
$ 13,591,854
|
13.5%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 11,977,063
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
$ 13,208,118
|
12.5%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 11,738,980
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
97.18%
|
-0.9%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
98.01%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
$ 402,429
|
3.0%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 410,270
|
3.4%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
$ (30,777)
|
-0.2%
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 64,489
|
0.5%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022
|
$ (90,994)
|
Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 1,549,007
(Source - SEC.)
As of October 31, 2022, Zerospo had $1.5 million in cash and $20.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending October 31, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).
Zerospo IPO Details
Zerospo intends to raise $16.875 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Immediately after the IPO, the company will be controlled founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Ukaji.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $52.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 27.27%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.
The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
20% for capital expenditures to open new salons;
25% for acquisitions of existing salons or assets for expansion;
20% for training expenditures (consisting of training facilities, building up training teams, and recruiting teams);
5% for recruiting expenditures; and
30% for working capital and general corporate purposes including repayment of the Note.
(Source - SEC.)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Zerospo
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$61,875,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$52,388,000
|
Price / Sales
|
4.55
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.85
|
EV / EBITDA
|
130.18
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.00
|
Operating Margin
|
2.96%
|
Net Margin
|
-0.23%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
27.27%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$1,869,861
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-3.02%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
12.20
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-0.05
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
13.48%
(Source - SEC.)
As a reference, a potential public comparable to Zerospo would be Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Medirom
|
Zerospo
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.62
|
4.55
|
634.3%
|
EV / Revenue
|
1.03
|
3.85
|
274.2%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
60.13
|
130.18
|
116.5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.98
|
$0.00
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
56.3%
|
13.48%
|
-76.07%
|
Net Margin
|
-10.1%
|
-0.23%
|
-97.76%
(Source - SEC and Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary About Zerospo's IPO
Zerospo is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general expansion efforts.
The firm's financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but reduced gross margin, lowered operating profit and a shift to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending October 31, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).
Payroll expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped slightly as revenue increased; its Payroll efficiency multiple was 0.2x in the most recent fiscal year.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
Zerospo's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for health and wellness services in Japan is substantial and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.
Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (63.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.85x, which is 3.8 times higher than publicly-held comparable Medirom.
Zerospo has substantial debt, thin operating margins, and management has excessive valuation assumptions at IPO.
I'll pass on the Zerospo IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.