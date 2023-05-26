Yagi-Studio/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Zerospo

Zerospo (ZRSP) has filed to raise $16.875 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides medical wellness and relaxation services to consumers in Japan.

The company has substantial debt, thin operating margins, and management has excessive valuation assumptions at IPO.

I'll pass on the Zerospo IPO.

Zerospo Overview

Tokyo, Japan-based Zerospo was founded to own, operate and franchise medical and relaxation salons in Tokyo, Japan. The firm has since expanded outside of the Tokyo region.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Yoshio Ukaji, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously a certified national Judo therapist.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Skeletal adjustment

Electrical muscle stimulation

Postpartum pelvic correction

Acupuncture

Relaxation spa services.

The firm has 36 corporate-owned Zerospo medical salons and five franchised locations in Japan. It has nine Begins relaxation salons (eight corporate-owned and one franchised).

The medical salon business accounted for 75% of the company's revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

As of October 31, 2022, Zerospo has booked fair market value investment of $38,000 from founder Mr. Yoshio Ukaji

Zerospo - Customer Acquisition

The majority of its customers are employed females seeking improved health and wellness.

The company markets its services via an omnichannel approach, utilizing digital marketing, print and affiliate referrals.

Payroll expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Payroll Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 56.2% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 59.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Payroll efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Payroll expense, was 0.2x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

The annual average number of visits per repeat customer is 14.4 times.

Zerospo's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market (as a proxy for the general wellness market) was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing scalability of targeted direct-to-consumer programs and a rising desire by consumers for improved wellness, especially in time-pressed urban areas.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth of the Japanese personalized retail nutrition and wellness market, from 2018 to 2028:

Japan Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Medirom Healthcare Technologies

Genki-Dou

HoneGori

K's Group

Small independent operators.

Zerospo Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but decreased gross margin

Reduced operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 $ 13,591,854 13.5% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 11,977,063 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 $ 13,208,118 12.5% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 11,738,980 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 97.18% -0.9% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 98.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 $ 402,429 3.0% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 410,270 3.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 $ (30,777) -0.2% Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 64,489 0.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2022 $ (90,994) Fiscal Year Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 1,549,007 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of October 31, 2022, Zerospo had $1.5 million in cash and $20.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending October 31, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).

Zerospo IPO Details

Zerospo intends to raise $16.875 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be controlled founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Ukaji.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $52.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 27.27%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

20% for capital expenditures to open new salons; 25% for acquisitions of existing salons or assets for expansion; 20% for training expenditures (consisting of training facilities, building up training teams, and recruiting teams); 5% for recruiting expenditures; and 30% for working capital and general corporate purposes including repayment of the Note. (Source - SEC.)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Zerospo

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $61,875,000 Enterprise Value $52,388,000 Price / Sales 4.55 EV / Revenue 3.85 EV / EBITDA 130.18 Earnings Per Share $0.00 Operating Margin 2.96% Net Margin -0.23% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 27.27% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,869,861 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.02% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 12.20 CapEx Ratio -0.05 Revenue Growth Rate 13.48% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Zerospo would be Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Medirom Zerospo Variance Price / Sales 0.62 4.55 634.3% EV / Revenue 1.03 3.85 274.2% EV / EBITDA 60.13 130.18 116.5% Earnings Per Share -$0.98 $0.00 --% Revenue Growth Rate 56.3% 13.48% -76.07% Net Margin -10.1% -0.23% -97.76% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC and Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary About Zerospo's IPO

Zerospo is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general expansion efforts.

The firm's financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but reduced gross margin, lowered operating profit and a shift to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending October 31, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).

Payroll expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped slightly as revenue increased; its Payroll efficiency multiple was 0.2x in the most recent fiscal year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

Zerospo's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for health and wellness services in Japan is substantial and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (63.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.85x, which is 3.8 times higher than publicly-held comparable Medirom.

Zerospo has substantial debt, thin operating margins, and management has excessive valuation assumptions at IPO.

I'll pass on the Zerospo IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.