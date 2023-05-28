Lemon_tm

Looking for high yield investments with Tech exposure at a discount? Certain Closed-End Funds, or CEFs, can offer those 2 features. Buying CEF's at a deeper discount than their historical average discounts/premiums can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. CEFs' daily NAV/share valuations are calculated after the market close.

Valuations:

As it happens, the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) is trading at the deepest discount it has had since June 2022:

At its 5/24/23 $13.29 closing price, CSQ was selling at a 3.56% discount/NAV per share, cheaper than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year average Price/NAV of 0.35%, 0.28%, and -0.39%, respectively.

CSQ also looks oversold on its slow stochastic chart:

Fund Profile:

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds. It aims to provide consistent income through monthly distributions set at levels the investment team believes are sustainable.

Management uses a diversified approach that includes at least 50% in equities and seeks to manage risk by investing in convertibles and fixed-income securities deemed beneficial during periods of high volatility. (CSQ site.)

CSQ has $3.3B in Net Assets, with a 2.52% expense ratio, and pays monthly distributions. It has 780 holdings, with 194X in average daily volume. Management uses ~33% leverage to amplify returns. CSQ has a debt coverage ratio of 4.23X:

Holdings:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund biggest allocation is 62% in common stocks, followed by ~17% in Convertibles, 11.7% in Corporate Bonds, 5.5% in Cash & Receivables/Payables, 1.9% in U.S. Government Securities, and 1.7% in Bank Loans:

Tech is its largest sector weighting, at 20.7%, followed by Healthcare, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary, all at ~11.4% to 11.8%. Those top 4 sectors comprise ~54% of its portfolio:

3 out of CSQ's top 5 holdings are in the Tech sector - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) which surged 25% this week, after its latest revenue forecast sent it from ~$300 to ~$380.00. Management cited surging demand for its products that enable the latest wave of artificial intelligence, AI, applications.

CSQ's top 10 form 22.5% of its portfolio.

Performance:

6 of the 9 common stocks in CSQ's top 10 holdings have had positive performance so far in 2023, with 2 of the 3 Tech stocks up over 30%, and NVIDIA up over 16%. The Communications Services holding, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), is up over 40%, and the Consumer Cyclical stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is up over 36%.

That's swell, but look at their dividend yields, which run from 0% to 0.56%. The 3 worst performers have much higher dividend yields. However, since CSQ has an attractive 9%-plus yield, income investors can still gain some attractive income from the outperforming stocks in its portfolio.

Those big price returns haven't translated into strong performance yet for CSQ in 2023 - it's about breakeven so far. Its ~total 1-year return of 5.77% trails that of the S&P 500 by 94 basis basis points. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up ~27% so far in 2023, and ~17% over the past year.

Looking back further, CSQ outperformed the Morningstar CEF US Allocation category in 2023, as of 4/30/23, in 2019-2021, 2017, and in 2015.

Dividends:

CSQ has paid $.1025/month since January 2021, when management raised the payout from $.0925. At its 5/25/23 closing price of $13.42, CSQ yielded 9.17%. It has a 5-year dividend growth average of 4.74%. CSQ should go ex-dividend next on ~6/9/23, with a ~6/19/23 pay date.

CSQ's fiscal year ends on 10/31. In the fiscal year ending 10/31/21, it covered its distributions by a 1X factor via NII and Net Realized Gains.

That was not the case in the fiscal year ending 10/31/22, when Tech, Healthcare, Financials, and CSQ's other top sectors all had negative returns. NII and Realized Gains only covered 86% of distributions in fiscal year ending 10/31/23:

Taxes:

Thus far in 2023, management estimates that ~85% of CSQ's distributions are from Return of Capital, with most of the balance coming from long term capital gains. Return of Capital will give you a tax deferral advantage, but it also decreases your tax basis, so that if and when you sell, your taxable profit will be higher.

Parting Thoughts:

We rate Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund a speculative BUY, based upon its lower-than-average Price/NAV, its oversold status, its exposure to Tech, and its attractive yield.

