Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSQ: 9% Yield On Tech At A Discount

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund holds 21% in Tech, including NVIDIA Corporation.
  • It also holds Healthcare, Financials, Communications Services, and other sectors.
  • The CSQ closed-end fund is selling at its deepest discount since June 2022 and is oversold.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

Looking for high yield investments with Tech exposure at a discount? Certain Closed-End Funds, or CEFs, can offer those 2 features. Buying CEF's at a deeper discount than their historical average discounts/premiums can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. CEFs' daily NAV/share valuations

1 year

CSQ site

NAV

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

stocj

fnvz

profile

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

assets

CSQ site

sctrs

CSQ site

top 10

CSQ site

TOP10 PERF

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

perf

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

LTERM

CSQ site

div

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

DVCVG

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

tax

CSQ site

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, some of which are still selling below their Net Asset and redemption values in 2023.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.65K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.