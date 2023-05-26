Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If You Think Avi Is Correct, Buy Fresnillo Plc (Rating Upgrade)

Simple Digressions
Summary

  • A few days ago, Avi Gilburt published an article titled "Sentiment Speaks - Silver May Explode."
  • Following this thesis, in this article, I am trying to find a silver miner to bet on during an incoming bull market in silver (if Avi is correct).
  • Most recently, contrary to other authors on Seeking Alpha, I was bearish about Fresnillo plc. Luckily, I was correct.
  • However, I have changed my opinion on Fresnillo plc. Below I discuss the main factors behind.
Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

Introduction

A few days ago, Avi Gilburt, an Elliott wave theory expert, published an interesting article titled: "Sentiment Speaks - Silver May Explode." Briefly, according to Avi, silver is setting up for a strong move higher.

Now, I have no

silver miners - exposure to silver prices

Simple Digressions

gold miners - valuation measures

Simple Digressions

Fresnillo plc - production figures

Simple Digressions

Fresnillo plc: production breakdown

Simple Digressions

Juanicipio - recovery ratios

Simple Digressions

Juanicipio - income statement

MAG Silver

Mag Silver contribution to Juanicipio

MAG Silver

Final note

This article was written by

Simple Digressions
An independent analyst and private investor. Professional experience comprises about 20 years in a number of financial and industrial companies. Fan of the Austrian School of Economics.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEF, DNGDF, DPMLF, BTG, SSRM, GOLD, AEM, FNLPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

