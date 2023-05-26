Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 1:12 PM ETKNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.68K Followers

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call May 26, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Chapman - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Poe Fratt - Alliance Global Partners

Jim Altschul - Aviation Advisory Service

Robert Silvera - R.E. Silvera & Associates Marine Surveyors

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the KNOT Offshore Partners’ First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Candice, and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference call over to our host, Gary Chapman, CEO and CFO to begin.

Gary Chapman

Thank you and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. The earnings release and this presentation are available on our website at knotoffshorepartners.com.

Slide 2, gives guidance on the inclusion of forward-looking statements in today's presentation that are made in good faith and reflect management's current view, involve known and unknown risks and are based upon assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied forward-looking statements and the Partnership does not have or undertake a duty to update any such forward-looking statements made as of the date of this presentation. And for further information, please consult our Annual and Quarterly SEC filings. Today's presentation also includes certain non-U.S. GAAP measures and our earnings release includes a reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

On Slide 3, 4 and 5 are highlights from the first quarter of 2023 and subsequent. We announced our 40th consecutive quarterly cash distribution since our IPO in respect to the first quarter of 2023, and which was paid in May

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.