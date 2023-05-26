Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Treasury Bond's Time Has Likely Come

May 26, 2023 1:49 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX5 Comments
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bonds are necessary from the investment perspective and the economic view; low interest rates are a function of an overly indebted economy.
  • If you consider bonds as an “asset class,” the analysis changes from an income strategy to a capital appreciation opportunity.
  • Historically, bonds are the beneficiary of a “risk-off” rotation during market downturns. Such not only provides a return but reduces overall portfolio volatility.

Treasury bonds is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov

I received many emails and questions on "why" we are adding the U.S. Treasury bond to our portfolios. The question is understandable, given its dire performance in 2022, where bonds had the biggest drawdown since 1786.

Chart showing 'Worst Year for 10 yr Treasury note since 1788' with data from 1786 to 1996.

However, there is, as

buy bonds, Buy Bonds? Yes, And Why You Should Too

Chart showing 'Why Rates Can't Rise Much' with data from 1980 to 2022.

Chart showing 'The Long View - Interest Rates, GDP, Inflation & Stocks' with data from January 1854 to January 2014.

m2 vs CPI

10 year rates vs M2 rate of change advanced 12 months.

Graphic of two arrows on opposites ends of a seesaw showing the inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates.

10-Year Rates vs Sp500 monthly

Stock Charts

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.02K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.