Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2 REITs Similar To Realty Income But Cheaper

May 26, 2023 1:25 PM ETNTST, PINE, O4 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation has long been the gold standard within the net lease REIT sector.
  • However, today we will look at two up and coming REITs that are building a similar portfolio and trading at a fraction of Realty Income's multiple.
  • These REITs are smaller and come with higher risk but also faster growth opportunities.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

House mortgage real estate money dollar home insurance

alexsl

One of the most popular real estate investment trusts, or REITs, if not the most popular REIT, is Realty Income Corporation (O), also known as "The Monthly Dividend Company." For years, the REIT has been not only a top performer, but

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

NTST Q1 Investor Presentation

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

PINE Q1 Investor Presentation

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

No marketing to add

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
9.2K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTST, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.