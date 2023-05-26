Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PENN Entertainment: Undervalued In Relation To Its Peers

Summary

  • PENN has underperformed in the market compared to its peers thus far in 2023. Upon further research, this does not accurately represent their position in the field.
  • PENN is well-equipped in both online and brick-and-mortar markets, owning Barstool Sportsbook and a variety of casinos across the country.
  • In-house tech-stack migration from theScore acquisition coming in Q3 2023, which will vault their product to the higher end of the market.
  • PENN is a profitable company in a space filled with operating losses. They do not need to rely on sign-up bonuses and advertising to acquire and retain customers.
  • For these reasons surrounding the present and future, I would assign a Strong Buy rating to PENN at its current value.

George Keiter profile picture
George Keiter
2 Followers
I am George Keiter, a former oddsmaker with several years of experience for multiple well-known sportsbooks, including DraftKings and bet365. I mostly perform equity research, particularly related to the gambling industry. In a growing market, these stocks are relatively volatile compared to other industries. So much of their valuations are rooted in speculation of future success, while many sacrifice profitability in the name of market share.I am a value investor, using my industry knowledge to find opportunities to purchase undervalued companies. As someone who enjoys gambling recreationally at a high level, I am aware of the pros and cons of each sportsbook and company. This allows me to see what acquisitions and partnerships will yield results, and which are little more than white noise. I am confident that my in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of what makes certain sportsbooks more attractive products to consumers helps me see things others cannot.Overall, this is an exciting space to be involved in as the market continues to grow. Sports gambling is here to stay. If it is not in your state yet, it will be eventually. It is fascinating to see the differing strategies that companies in the space are using to try and make themselves a staple. Only time will tell who will be successful.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

