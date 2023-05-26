The Gap, Inc.: Only For Patient And Long-Term Oriented Investors

Allison Dinner

Investment Thesis

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is one of the world's largest apparel corporations, with a portfolio of well-known brands that include Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic. Over the years, the company has encountered significant hurdles, such as the shift to online shopping and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these headwinds, I believe GPS has a number of strengths that, in my view, will contribute to its long-term success. The company is well-established in the domestic and global marketplaces and enjoys the loyalty of a dedicated consumer base. It is also making efforts to boost profitability by lowering costs and expanding its e-commerce capabilities.

The Gap, Inc. stock is a promising asset for anyone with the time and patience to see it through. Though it faces formidable obstacles, I believe the company's many qualities will ultimately lead to its success. When balancing the potential rewards of an investment in the company against the risks involved, the risks currently pose a greater immediate threat than the potential rewards would suggest. But the long-term prospects are bright, so I recommend buying the stock to patient investors and holding it for the time being to those with less time on their hands.

Company Overview

The Gap, Inc. is a business that specializes in clothing. Under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta names, the company sells clothes, accessories, and personal care items for men, women, and children. It is an "omnichannel retailer" since it sells to customers in various ways, including its stores, franchised locations, website, and partnerships with other businesses.

The company produces, develops, markets, and distributes a variety of clothing, accessory, and footwear products. It runs stores in China, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, and Canada. It leverages its different omnichannel services, such as curbside pick-up, buys online pick up in-store, order in-store, find in-store, and ship from store, as well as improved mobile-enabled experiences, in addition to operating on the specialty, outlet, online, and franchise channels, as well as on the specialty, outlet, and online channels. Below are its revenue distribution per brand and geographically.

Financial Performance

Although GPS has experienced ups and downs over the years, the business has been having trouble lately. They reported a net loss of $202 million in their 2022 fiscal year. Although this was a major improvement over the previous year, when the firm reported a net loss of $665 million, it nonetheless illustrates the challenges the company is currently experiencing.

Further, the company's net sales were $15.6 billion, 6% less than last year's. This was after taking into account an expected 1-point foreign exchange headwind. In Q1 2023, net sales of $3.3 billion decreased 6% versus last year, further indicating the company's struggles financially. Gross profit for FY 2022 was reported to be 34.3%, but after considering $111 million in inventory-related impairment charges, it was 35.0%, which is 480 basis points less than last year. In the MRQ, the company's adjusted operating margin grew by more than 600 basis points compared to the same time last year. This was due to a large improvement in gross margin caused by the reduction of excessive air freight costs, better advertising activity, and adjusted SG&A leverage.

It is clear from these numbers that the corporation must make some changes to improve its financial situation. Even though I anticipate an improvement in the company's financials due to the reduction in inventory levels, the company still has to implement further turnaround initiatives to become profitable and realign its financials to favorable levels.

Turn Around Initiatives

The company announced measures to simplify and optimize its operating model and structure. These include expanding spans of control and reducing management layers to improve quality and speed of decision-making and establishing a uniform structure across all four brands to improve the product and customer experience across all channels. During the Q1 2023 conference call, the management insisted on these measures and their impact on the output they expect.

The savings from these measures are projected to total $300 million in a year, with approximately half of that amount realized in the second half of fiscal 2023. The company expects to exclude severance and other costs associated with these steps from its operating and net income going forward.

These measures are in addition to the $250 million in annualized savings the business reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Accordingly, the firm has discovered about $550 million, as reported in the MRQ.

Bobby Martin:

"These changes result in eliminating approximately 1,800 positions, and when combined with our earlier actions last fall, reflect approximately 25% of our Headquarter roles, a significant contributor to nearly $550 million in estimated annualized savings on a cumulative basis."

Investing in technology while continuing to find ways of optimizing its budget is the main goal for the company over the next few years. By working hand-in-hand with external advisors to streamline operations, the management team aims to increase profits and cash flow over a sustained period.

In my view, these are highly promising measures, and their efficacy can be seen from the substantial savings achieved already. From my perspective, adopting these strategies, which include using their strong brand recognition to attract loyal customers from diverse geographic regions as well as entering new digital channels, will be crucial for their success in the future.

The Inventory Situation: Down By Double Digits YoY

Even before the sudden drop in demand and subsequent increase in excess stockpiles in 2022, Gap and several of its competitors in the apparel industry were struggling with inventory pileups. After suffering from this problem for a while, things started looking up by the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2022. By the end of the 2022 fiscal year, Old Navy's stock had dropped to one of its lowest recorded points. According to company executives, its inventory levels at the end of 2022 were down 21% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, exceeding its goals to reduce stockpile sizes.

The stock-to-sales ratio is expected to improve from 2022 when the company actively tried to offload discounted inventories. The company intends to improve supply and demand by pursuing inventory, relying on vendor-managed inventory, and reacting rapidly to customer signals and trends. With these measures in place and their double-digit inventory down, I believe the company is on the right trajectory.

Global Brand Recognition & Multiband Portfolio: Its Competitive Advantage

The brand has company-owned or franchised outlets in over 40 countries and can ship online orders to over 90 countries and territories. With 135,000 people worldwide, it takes advantage of foreign customers' demands and wants. The brands Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix are all part of GPS. Banana Republic's international division sells accessories, including sunglasses and jewelry. Athleta sells activewear for women as part of the Gap family of brands that also includes GapKids, GapMaternity, GapFit, etc. These brands all aim to appeal to a wide variety of consumers.

The company has a competitive edge, in my opinion, because of the breadth of its brand portfolio, which allows it to appeal to a wide variety of consumers across a wide range of demographics and geographic locations.

Headwinds

The corporation faces a variety of problems that must be fixed, notwithstanding its efforts to improve its financial standing. The rise of e-commerce has been a significant obstacle. The rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon has strained GPS systems. While the company's online revenues have increased, they still make up a small percentage.

The widespread spread of COVID-19 has presented The Gap, Inc. with yet another difficulty. Due to the pandemic, many of the company's stores had to close, and even after they reopened, consumers were still reluctant to shop at physical locations. This impacted the company's top and bottom lines significantly.

Despite these challenges, the corporation is working to strengthen its financial position. Promoting online business is one of their major objectives in turning around their financial situation. The company is making significant investments in its online capabilities to facilitate and enhance the online purchasing experience for its clients. They are concentrating on streamlining the supply chain and closing underperforming stores to cut costs.

Conclusion

Since consumers are expected to keep favoring online purchasing, the business must maintain its e-commerce infrastructure. Additionally, it confronts competition from both traditional and online-only retailers, which could make gaining market share difficult.

In summary, it's apparent that The Gap, Inc. has a tough road ahead of them. Despite these difficulties, the company's strong brand portfolio and loyal client base may prove to be invaluable resources. As GPS strives to adapt and flourish in a shifting retail landscape, investors who are patient and take the long view may find value in the company.