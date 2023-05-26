Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nintendo Share Price Should 'Level-Up' Once A New Console Is Announced

May 26, 2023 2:47 PM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY)
SJN Insights
Summary

  • Nintendo’s share price should increase with expectant news of a new console.
  • I expect a new Nintendo console to release in the next two years, as the Switch installed base passes 120 million units.
  • Nintendo is among the biggest video game publishers; its recipe for success is the fact it does not rely on third-party games or hardware to generate revenue.
  • Its new video game releases are breaking sales records.
  • R&D and advertising expenditures is up year-on-year, marking a strategy for growth.

Nintendo Releases New "Switch" Game Console

Drew Angerer

Nintendo is ripe for a share price increase.

When the Switch released on the March 3rd 2017, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) share price was $5.45 by mid-week March 8th 2017. After the hugely disappointing sell-through

Chart showing Nasdaq share price

Nintendo Nasdaq Share Price (Nasdaq)

Table showing Gross Profit FY22 & FY23

Nintendo's Gross Profit & Channel % Revenue (Nintendo Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 Earnings Release)

Table showing PlayStation Division financials

Sony PlayStation Financials (Sony’s Earning Release FY2022)

Bar chart showing 3 years of financial results

Nintendo Revenue Fiscal by Hardware & Software sales 2021-2023 (This writer, company data)

Bar charts illustrating Switch sales

Nintendo Hardware Sales (Nintendo Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 Earnings Release)

Bar Charts illustrating Nintendo's Revenues

Nintendo Revenue & Operating Income (This Writer, company data)

Horizontal bar chart illustrating video game companies 2022 operating income

Operating Income, Video game companies. Calendar 2022 (This writer, company data)

Bar chart showing Nintendo R&D over 3 fiscal years

Nintendo Research & Development expenditure Fiscal 2021-2023 (This writer, company data)

Table and bar chart illustrating digital sales

Nintendo Digital Sales (Nintendo Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 Earnings Release)

Chart illustrating Sony's earnings

PlayStation Earnings by division Fiscal 2022 (Sony’s Earning Release FY2022)

Chart showing Nintendo's net sales fiscal 2023 to forecast fiscal 2024

Nintendo consolidated Financial Forecast FY2024 (Nintendo Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 Earnings Release)

Pie chart showing revenue by territory

Nintendo's revenue by territory (Nintendo Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 Earnings Release)

SJN Insights
SJN Insights is a video game analytics consultancy. By being industry specialists we combine company and industry data with the macro trends to give a holistic view of the video game industry. This gives investors a unique perspective of an industry experiencing secular opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

