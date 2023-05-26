Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danone: Quality Business With Market-Leading Brands

May 26, 2023 3:02 PM ETDanone S.A. (GPDNF)DANOY
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
964 Followers

Summary

  • Danone S.A. is a global food and beverage company operating in various regions around the world.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3%, as Danone has developed its product suite toward healthier options.
  • Margins have dipped since the FY16-FY19 period, with no material evidence to suggest improvement.
  • Danone looks fairly valued based on historical trading.

Danone factory in Russia with green grass and blue sky

nantonov

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Danone is a high-quality business, with several market-leading brands.
  • The company generates its revenues globally, selling products that are highly valuable to consumers' lives.
  • Revenue growth looks to be sustainable long
Chart
Data by YCharts

aqua silk neocate mizone

Danone financials (Tikr Terminal)

Danone yakult

Revenue split (Danone)

Aptamil evian activia

Market positoin (Danone)

Silk Aqua nutrison

Healthy goods (Danone)

actimel

Q1 results (Danone)

Danone

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

seeking alpha valuation

Danone valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
964 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.