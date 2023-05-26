BobHemphill

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been under the pressure of large macroscopic and operational uncertainties in the past 1~2 years. And apparently, Wall Street and Main Street have been interpreting these uncertainties very differently as you can see from the survey results below. A total of 42 Wall Street analysts provided ratings for AMD in the past 90 days. No one recommended selling. A total of 29 of them (i.e., more than 2/3 of them) rated the stock as a “strong buy” or a “buy.” In contrast, a total of 19 Seeking Alpha authors wrote the stock. Among these authors, only 10 of them rated the stock as a “buy” or “strong buy” (this author being one of them). And the average opinion here is a “hold.”

The investing world has this cliché about not siding with Wall Street (because of herd thinking, et al.). The key to every rule, however, is to know what the exceptions are. In the case of AMD here, I will argue for a thesis to side with the Wall Street opinion. I will build my thesis on both strong technical signs and fundamental catalysts in the remainder of this article.

First, let’s briefly cover the technical signs. From the perspective of technical analysis, its stock price has been largely oscillating sideway in the past year as seen in the figure. More specifically, its market prices have been trapped in a range around $75 and $100. Furthermore, this is also where the dominant selling volume has occurred as highlighted in the yellow box. Given the duration of the range and also the large volume in this range, a price of around $100 effectively forms a ceiling for its stock prices in the near term. And in the past few days, its price finally broke out of this bound and now sits around $120 as seen. It is a clear technical sign that the weak money has moved out and the strong money has moved in.

Next, I will explain why an entry price of around ~$120 still offers favorable return potential given AMD’s fundamentals.

Valuation

First, I have to be crystally clear that AMD is by no means cheap at its current prices. As seen in the table below, its FY1 P/E ratio currently sits at 41.8x and the TTM P/S ratio sits at 8.4x. To provide a broader context, the S&P 500’s current P/E ratio currently hovers around 25x and its P/S sales ratio around 2.4x. And other major chip makers such as Intel Corporation (INTC) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) are trading at even lower multiples, as seen.

However, I do not see its current valuation in any bubble regime, especially when compared to Nvidia Corporation ("NVDA") and when its growth potential is considered. Thanks to its growth potential (more on this in the next section), its FY2 P/E is projected to drop substantially to 29.1x. As a result, its FY1 P/E is about 18% lower than NADA’s (42x vs 49x). But its FY2 P/E would be discounted by almost 30% from NVDA’s (29x vs 40x). The discount in top metrics such as P/S and EV/Sales ratios is even more dramatic.

And next, I will further argue that its valuation metrics are even more justifiable when adjusted for growth potential.

Growth and Return Potentials

Consensus estimates are projecting a robust growth curve ahead. The projected EPS would grow to $7.59 per share in 2027 years from the 2023 level of $2.88, translating into an annual growth rate of 21%. As such, its PEG ratio (P/E growth ratio) starting from FY2 would be actually quite close to or below the 1x threshold that Peter Lynch promotes for selecting rapid growers.

The key question then of course is – does it actually have the growth catalysts to sustain such projected rates? And my answer is yes. I see a few key catalysts ongoing that could support such growth. I will skip the AI aspects here for two reasons. First, plenty of other authors have already written about it and I see little point in adding further to this front. And secondly, I view it as too premature to speculate the contributions of AI to AMD's earnings at this point. I consider the following more solidified developments already sufficient to support robust growth in the next few years.

Synergistics potential. I see plenty of synergistic opportunities at AMD to expand its market share and even create new markets. For example, I expect its gaming segment to enjoy long-term tailwinds thanks to its partnership with gaming console leaders Sony and Microsoft. More importantly, its successful acquisitions of Pensando and Xilinx should accelerate growth in the strategic segments around Embedded and Data Center applications. The significance of these acquisitions is quoted from AMD’s press releases below (slightly edited by me) and I fully agree with these assessments.

Xilinx acquisition press release: Xilinx offers industry-leading FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, AI inference engines, and software expertise that enables AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry and capture a larger share of the approximately $135 billion market opportunity we see across cloud, edge, and intelligent devices. AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow generation in the first year. Pensando acquisition press release: AMD today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pensando’s distributed services platform will expand AMD’s data center product portfolio with a high-performance data processing unit (DPU) and software stack that is already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

CHIPs Act impact. The recently passed CHIPS act should boost AMD’s profitability in various directions, some directly (i.e., subsidies in CAPEX expenditures and tax credits) and some indirectly (i.e., savings in R&D expenses). Readers interested in these details can look up my earlier article dedicated to this topic. And the results are summarized below. The key takeaway is that I see a much more favorable return potential from AMD due to: A) its higher owners earnings yield (because of its substantially lower valuation multiple than NVDA); B) its lower chance to suffer P/E contraction; and C) while similar growth rates compared to NVDA after the impacts from CHIPs act and acquisitions are factored in.

Risks and final thoughts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is still facing inventory risks. As seen in the chart below, AMD (and other peers like NVDA too) is still sitting on a record amount of inventory. As detailed in an earlier article, the chip sector has been facing a situation similar to the hoarding of toilet paper during the COVID. The excess inventory hoarded during that time (for fear of logistic congestion and missed sales) has not been cleared up yet. To wit, AMD now sits on 122 days of outstanding inventory, the record level in 10 years. And the picture for NVDA is even worse with 198 days of outstanding inventory.

Such a large inventory is likely to lead to balance sheet risks (e.g., they could become obsolete or even written off) and also profit risks (e.g., because of increased storage and management costs). AMD also faces other risks such as the trade tension between the U.S. and China, especially in the area of advanced chips, and also the current softened global demand for PCs and data centers.

To conclude, my overall view is that the above Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. risks are temporary. The dominating forces in the next few years are in favor of AMD’s fundamentals. Finally, AMD's recent price breakout adds a technical reason to be bullish, too.