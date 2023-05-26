No One To Trust And Nowhere To Hide

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The Near-term Stock Market Crash Probability

I am following three major themes currently: 1) the debt ceiling, 2) the expected Fed policy action, and 3) the expected recession. These variables combined, or individually, could cause a major drawdown in the stock market, and given the fixed-date proximity of the June 1st debt ceiling deadline, and the Fed's next meeting on June 14th, a "crash" could be imminent.

Thus, as I previously disclosed, I am long the June 16th put on the S&P 500 (SPX) with the 4000 strike price. The put option went up nearly 100% last week immediately since the purchase, so it was appropriate to sell half of the position, now I am essentially betting with house money. This is appropriate because the put would expire worthless in about two weeks if the S&P 500 (SP500) stays above the 4000 level.

So, let's update the outlook on the three variables.

The Debt Ceiling

Remember last Friday, the White House scheduled the press conference for Sunday where the debt ceiling deal was supposed to be announced. I didn't think this would happen, and I was right.

The Republicans would like to stick to the bill passed by the House, which is calling for a reduction in spending, and some policy adjustments related to the safety net. The key implication of the House bill is that the debt ceiling deal would significantly cut the discretionary spending on programs passed by the Biden administration, directly targeting the key Democrat constituency.

The Republican views are supported by the public, as a CNN poll shows that 60% of Americans support increasing the debt ceiling with some cuts in spending.

The Democrats cannot agree to the House proposal since this would essentially split the party between the progressives and moderates, and essentially guarantee the Republican sweep in the 2024 elections. Based on the 2020 primaries, the Democrats are Bernie Sanders' party, Biden was just a compromise to beat Trump in 2020.

But House Leader McCarthy and Biden will have to make the compromise deal - today (Friday). This is the absolute deadline, which would allow the Senate to vote on June 1st. The compromise deal will likely include some spending cuts. If there is no deal today, the default is guaranteed.

But even if there is a compromise deal, the question is whether the House and Senate will pass the bill, and have it ready for Biden to sign on June 1st.

In fact, some Republicans are questioning whether the June 1st deadline is really the X date, and it's likely that they will attempt to bridge to June 15th, which is when the Treasury will have the revenue inflow.

Thus, my subjective probability of default is much higher this week compared to last week, despite the possible compromise today. The TBill that expires on June 6th is still yielding 6.2%.

Merril

The Fed

The FOMC minutes from the May meeting suggest that the Fed will boost the core PCE outlook for 2023 at the June meeting, which will likely require at least two more hikes in June and July.

In fact, the core PCE for April came in at 4.7%, above expectations, and higher than the previous month, above the December 2022 level. This supports my view that core inflation is sticky at a very high level of 4.6-4.7% - it's been at this level since October 2022.

Trading Economics

The Fed cannot possibly pause in June with the core PCE actually rising. FOMC member Bullard actually said that two more hikes are required. Still, the wild card is what happens with the debt ceiling impasse.

The Recession

Fed members now see a recession in Q4 2023, but the Wall Street general consensus is in Q3 2023. The recession trigger is supposed to be the expected credit tightness due to the stress in the banking sector, and the lagged effects of the Fed's tightening.

The unemployment rate has to increase as the recession hits to cool off inflation. Initial claims for unemployment are a leading indicator of the unemployment rate. Note on May 11th, the BLS reported a sharp increase in claims with the breakout above the 250K level (left). However, on May 25th, the data was revised (right). Will this get revised again? What is the real trend in the labor market?

May 11 (Trading Economics) May 25 (Trading Economics) Click to enlarge

It's difficult to evaluate the exact timing of the recession if the BLS keeps significantly revising the data on a weekly basis.

Market Implications

The first worry for investors now is the debt ceiling. The default could be catastrophic. Obviously, the stock market would crash. But where to hide?

Gold (GLD) seems like a good hedge, but it's down since the debt ceiling impasse, failing to hold the 2000 level. Gold is negatively affected by the expectations that the Fed would continue hiking. Plus, the default would likely cause a liquidity shock where all assets would fall as liquidity dries up, which could cause a negative initial reaction even in gold.

The classic flight to safety playbook says to buy Treasury Bonds (TLT) to hedge the liquidity shock. But the US Bonds could get downgraded in case of default.

The safest bet is cash, but money market funds are invested in US Treasury Bills, where defaults could occur. The prolonged default could threaten even the money market funds.

There is no really safe place to hide.

We all heard the narrative that "inflation was transitory", and now that the Fed can just "watch the data" without hiking, and the assurance that the debt ceiling talks are "productive" and that the "default is off the table". We are even getting the official data that later gets significantly revised.

Who do you trust in this situation?

Bank of America upgraded the S&P 500 and raised its target from 4000 to 4300 on Monday - after the failed debt ceiling deal, and after the Bullard warning that the Fed might have to continue hiking. Megacap tech (QQQ) is leading the market higher based on the AI theme, and many are expecting the breakout and the new bull market. Ignore the rest.