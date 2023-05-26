Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NewtekOne: Deep Margin Of Safety Likely Present - Valuation Model

May 26, 2023 3:31 PM ETNewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)3 Comments
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • I take a sum-of-the parts and discounted cash flow approach to valuing NewtekOne's bank and subsidiary companies.
  • Newtek Bank's model is by far the more complex, involving 15 parameters. About half of them are known, the others are estimated or picked for a margin of safety.
  • I arrive at a valuation of NewtekOne of $668.98M, given the assumptions and information sources, which I will explain in the article.
  • At current share prices, NewtekOne shares are very likely to possess a significant margin of safety.
  • I include a sensitivity analysis of the parameters in the model.

Basic calculator on the table

golfcphoto/iStock via Getty Images

I will assume that you are familiar with my four previously published articles in order to thoroughly understand this valuation:

NewtekOne Subsidiaries Valuation

NewtekOne Subsidiaries Valuation (Past 10-K Filings, Controlled Investments)

This article was written by

Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.29K Followers
I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics. I write about whatever strikes my fancy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.