Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Replace Some SPY With SHY: 2-Year Treasuries Look Better Than The S&P 500

May 26, 2023 3:49 PM ETiShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)QQQ, SPY, TFLO, UTWO
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Big Nasdaq stocks are the big story lately, but not to me. The S&P 500 is limping along, and I think a much bigger situation is developing in 2023.
  • That situation is the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury Note. As it carves out a path toward 5%, it has the potential to disrupt the stock market, big time.
  • SHY is one ETF I favor to capitalize on this emerging 2023 story. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 will likely only go as far as the Nasdaq 100 can carry it.

Yellow foil balloon number, number two on a concrete background. Birthday card with lettering 2. Anniversary concept. for anniversary, birthday, new year celebration.

Andrii Lysenko/iStock via Getty Images

The 2-year U.S. Treasury Note: sounds sexy, eh? Okay, not so much. But its appeal is growing by the day, and I encourage investors to take a good hard look at a pair of emerging trends:

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

SHY top 10

SHY ETF Top 10 Holdings (ETF.com)

3 etf comparison

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
2.01K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own put options on XSP, the S&P mini.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.