Jack Henry & Associates: Positioned For Accretive, Integrated Growth

Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Over the past year, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has trailed both the S&P 500 Index and TradingView's financial technology index.
  • This comes in spite of 2021-22 free cash flow growth of 7.02% in addition to scale growth supporting a 10.50% increase in total revenues to $1.94bn.
  • Broadly, divergent financial reality and share price action reflects shareholder hesitancy regarding potential demand compression for Jack Henry's services in a recessionary environment.
  • Through its financial situation and ability to execute M&A while accelerating whole business integration, Jack Henry has demonstrated the operational capability to sidestep macro headwinds.
  • The combination of Jack Henry's undervaluation and operational strengths leads me to rate the company a "Buy."

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a Missouri-based financial technology and payment processing company with operations across the U.S. Serving over 7,800 customers, Jack Henry is comprised of three primary brands; Jack Henry Banking, which provides integrated computer systems

Company Highlights

Investment Thesis

Future Strategy

Jack Henry (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Comparable Companies

Relative Valuation

Forward Outlook

Organizational Integration

Capital Deployment Strategy

Price Forecast

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

