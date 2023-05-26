Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Policy Contradictions Herd Fed Policy

Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
362 Followers

Summary

  • Fed policy may be as much determined by what lies behind as by what lies ahead.
  • Banks and other financial institutions are more damaged by past rate hikes than the Fed will admit.
  • The policy paradox is that rates have been raised fast enough to do harm to financial institutions but are not high enough to cool inflation and slow growth.
  • This policy dissonance leaves the Fed with few policy choices - that explains why rate hikes have slowed before real rates are positive.

Banking Default

wildpixel

As the Federal Reserve ponders what to do next with monetary policy, it continues to deal with the nagging problem of the state of banks. The Fed's just-released minutes from its May FOMC meeting made several references to the banking system

M2 adn 10Y

Money growth VS 10-Year Note Yield (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

SEPS

Federal Reserve Guidance (Federal Reserve and FAO Economics)

$$ and more

Recession, Money, Credit, and Interest rates (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

SEPS and CPI

Fed Policy Guidance and Inflation (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

FF and 10Y

Fed Funds Vs the 10-year Treasury Note (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

This article was written by

Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
362 Followers
ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan. He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert on Bloomberg radio and TV. He has a daughter in college

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.