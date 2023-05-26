hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Japan-based automotive microcontroller leader Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECF) has invited a lot of investor skepticism in the past, given its long-drawn restructuring efforts. But P&L results in recent years have confirmed the trend of negative organic sales growth and declining market share is over. Supported by incremental M&A-driven growth following the Intersil, IDT, and Dialog integrations, management looks poised to further transform the company into a steady high-single-digit percentage grower (i.e., outpacing its 'serviceable addressable market') over the mid-term. As promising as the mid-term targets may seem (management is targeting a six-fold market cap increase by 2030), it's hard to look past the material near-term hurdles, particularly with Renesas still navigating an industry down cycle. And heading into a global macro slowdown, I'm not sure the guidance is conservative enough. In the likely scenario that demand falls short of expectations for an H2 rebound, another adjustment could de-rate the stock. With the stock already up ~90% YTD and trading at >2x P/Book, I would remain on the sidelines.

Strategically Gaining Share in Key Markets

Renesas deserves a lot of credit for reversing its fortunes in recent years - by successfully leveraging major tuck-ins like Intersil, IDT, and Dialog into more integrated solutions, the company has cemented its #1 position in microcontrollers (excluding 8-bit) at 19.5% share in 2022 (up from 18.5% in 2019). The biggest gain, however, has been in 64-bit microprocessors, where its share now stands at 8% (up from 5% in 2019). Also worth noting is the track record it has steadily built up in industrial/IoT applications - as of 2022, the company was the #3 player in ex-8-bit microcontrollers, benefiting from strong share gains in the 16-bit category. While these gains are positive, I am concerned about the sustainability of these gains, as the extent to which recent supply shortages have skewed results remains unclear. The 2026 targets for industrial/IoT/infra chips also seem lofty - most notably, the 25% and 15% targets for general purpose and AI microprocessors, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Renesas will be mostly leaning on its inorganic growth playbook to achieve its mid-term growth targets. Thus far, its acquisition strategy has yielded good results despite initial skepticism - major tuck-ins like Intersil (+99% through FY22), IDT (+33% through FY22), and Dialog (+7% through FY22) have all achieved their integration targets ahead of plan. These acquisitions have also improved earnings stability across the company's business portfolios, driving consistent beat-and-raise quarters through the cycles. The next area of M&A focus will be on industrial/IoT and artificial intelligence - having deployed ~$450m in various bolt-ons and minority investments, management will be stepping up its pace of investment to boost growth. Beyond acquisitions, Renesas will also invest in new production lines to build scale on the power solutions side, for instance, the upcoming line in Takasaki (in-house SiC fab set for mass production in 2025).

Stepping Up the Mid-Term Financial Targets

After years of stagnation, Renesas turned things around in 2017 with its first major acquisition, Intersil; combined with later tuck-ins like IDT and Dialog, the company significantly improved its top-line growth outlook and, perhaps more importantly, its margins. From here, M&A will continue to be a key feature as the company looks to build on its competitive advantages in key markets. While the M&A boost should help Renesas quite easily grow its revenue in line with end markets, achieving its margin targets will be trickier. As M&A tends to be dilutive in the initial years, the current gross margin range of 50-55% (only slightly below the ~56% in 2022) could prove challenging.

On the capital allocation front, Renesas' priority remains on strategic M&A and reinvestments, though restoring the dividend "as soon as possible" or initiating a buyback program is also under consideration. How management will balance these goals with the <1x net leverage target remains unclear; pending a cyclical upswing, I wouldn't underwrite a meaningful payout anytime soon.

Cyclical Overhang Weighs on the H2 Outlook

Amid the optimism, investors shouldn't lose sight of the near-term operating backdrop. On the one hand, Renesas' Q1 2023 results did outpace a lowered guidance bar. Yet, the QoQ deceleration and updated Q2 forecast for flattish sequential growth and margin contraction indicate we haven't quite reached the cycle trough. This weakness has been echoed throughout the industry, with industrial electronics peers like Hitachi and Rohm also guiding to more H1 downside amid continued consumer spending and capex weakness. Management is, however, guiding to a recovery in H2, which seems optimistic given the prospect of a global economic slowdown and deteriorating end-market outlooks (e.g., the ongoing China cloud computing price war triggered by poor corporate demand). With the company also boosting overall inventory levels (inventory days up to 120 days) and die banks in anticipation of a demand recovery, any disappointments could result in earnings pressure. Given the risks, I don't see a compelling reason to turn bullish just yet.

Conclusion

Japanese equities have been an outperformer this year, and Renesas has been at the forefront, rising almost 90% YTD. Some of the upside is well-deserved, given management's success in leveraging M&A to transition from a negative organic grower to a positive growth and margin expansion story. This year's capital markets day presentation showed even more ambition, outlining a (highly ambitious) path to industrial/IoT-driven earnings outperformance over the mid-term and a six-fold increase in equity value. While I like the intent, Renesas is still a cyclical name in the midst of a downcycle. Its ties to auto demand, which is, in turn, closely linked to deteriorating global macro trends, means more downward adjustments to guidance could be on the horizon. And at >2x book value, the stock isn't cheap; pending a meaningful pullback, I would sit this one out.

