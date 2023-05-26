Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DHT Holdings Is Riding Some Volatile Spot Rates In The VLCC Market

May 26, 2023 4:59 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • After crashing earlier this year, VLCC spot rates rebounded some in May, after DHT's earnings report.
  • The roll-off of three lower-rate charters should help the company in the 2H.
  • While on the fence, I rate the stock a "Hold."

Oil Tanker

joeygil

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is riding a volatile market for VLCC rates, but a recent rebound in rates and the rollover of low time charters could bode well for the stock.

Company Profile

DHT owns a fleet of crude oil

DHT Q2 Guidance

Company Presentation

Baltic Dirty Index

Investing.com

DHT Valuation Vs Peers

DHT Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

