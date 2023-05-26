TU IS

In volatile market times, we have to be unemotional and completely willing to constantly review our portfolio positions and swap in and out of names as fundamental stories and valuations change. Don't cling to losers when results are weakening, and don't be afraid to let go of stocks that have rallied beyond their worth, either.

In the case of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), I made unfortunate calls to remain bullish on this name for too long thinking that it was an undervalued version of Twilio (TWLO) - but over the past year, and especially after Bandwidth's recent Q1 earnings print, I'm not convinced in the company's ability to execute its vision and retain customers.

Data by YCharts

I am now bearish on Bandwidth and recommend cutting any losses on this play.

I'll get the only bright side out of the way first: Yes, Bandwidth is exceedingly cheap. At current share prices near $12, Bandwidth trades at a market cap of just $296.3 million. After we net off the $123.5 million of cash and $417.1 million of convertible debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Bandwidth's resulting enterprise value is $589.9 million.

For the current fiscal year, Bandwidth has retained its full-year revenue guidance of $576-$584 million in revenue, representing flat 1-2% y/y growth, and an ~8% margin to generate $45 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint:

Bandwidth outlook (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Against this outlook, Bandwidth trades at:

1.0x EV/FY23 revenue

13.1x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA

Yes, Bandwidth's revenue multiple looks incredibly cheap. But at the same time, so many risks have opened up in the company's fundamental business - in particular, Bandwidth has shed a surprisingly large amount of customers in Q1, indicating that the combination of its competitive landscape (Twilio is a much better-known alternative to Bandwidth) plus the tough macro environment are sinking Bandwidth's topline momentum.

It's also worth noting Bandwidth's relatively large net debt position, which in the absence of strong cash flow will be difficult to surmount. Note that the company has $175 million of this convertible debt principal coming due in 2026.

The key question here is: What growth drivers does Bandwidth have left? International expansion is a potential one: at present, international only contributes 19% of the company's total revenue. But with performance lagging domestically and the company failing to retain customers even in its home turf, it's difficult to see Bandwidth returning to what used to be >30% y/y growth rates (which in 2022 were aided by election cycle-related messaging).

All in all: In my view, it's time to cut this position out of your portfolio. The only real hope Bandwidth has of a rally is if there is a general upswing in tech stocks that re-rates Bandwidth's cheap valuation multiple slightly higher - but in the absence of fundamental drivers on both the top and bottom line, it's unclear if Bandwidth can ever really inspire confidence and enthusiasm again.

There are plenty of other "growth at a reasonable price" stocks to invest in at the moment - DocuSign (DOCU), Asana (ASAN), Fastly (FSLY), and Chewy (CHWY) are some of my current favorites. Retreat to the sidelines here on Bandwidth until it can show fundamental recovery (and that's a big if).

Q1 Download

Let's now go through Bandwidth's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Bandwidth Q1 results (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth's revenue grew just 5% y/y to $137.8 million. Though this beat Wall Street's expectations of $132.9 million (+1% y/y), Bandwidth's revenue decelerated sharply from 30% y/y growth in Q4, which as previously mentioned was helped by election-cycle messaging.

My greatest concern in the quarter, however, is not Bandwidth's revenue deceleration but its customer trends. As shown in the trended schedule below, Bandwidth shed 44 net customers in the quarter to end Q1 at 3,361 customers, representing a slight y/y decline as well.

Bandwidth key metrics (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth management attempted to dance around this customer loss on the Q1 earnings call, noting that the company is more focused on larger enterprise customers than smaller clients. Per CFO Daryl Raiford's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We continue to benefit from economies of scale, a rich mix of higher-margin products, global coverage and operating improvements. In terms of our operating metrics, our first quarter net dollar retention rate was 109%. For customers greater than $100,000 annual revenue, our net dollar retention hit 111%, 2 percentage points higher than the total customer metric and clearly demonstrating the benefits from focusing on large customers and direct-to-enterprise opportunities. Active customer count was 3,361 although the customer count metric has diminished in relevance over time as we focus on larger and more profitable customers. Average annual revenue per customer, which continued to rise reached $172,000 in the first quarter, another demonstrable result from larger customer opportunities."

Yet in spite of higher average revenue trends, Bandwidth's dollar-based net retention rates are also falling, down to 109% in Q1 - down five points from Q1 of last year and three points from the full-year FY22. Again, expansion is the beating heart of Bandwidth's usage-based business model - and if the company is both struggling to add new customers as well as expand with existing ones, it's not difficult to understand why the company is projecting almost no growth for the full FY23.

The other sore spot is in adjusted EBITDA. Though Bandwidth is guiding to $43-$47 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year, representing an 8% margin and 30% y/y growth, adjusted EBITDA is lagging noticeably in Q1.

Bandwidth adjusted EBITDA (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

The company's Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million declined -39% y/y and represented just a 4% EBITDA margin, half of the margin that Bandwidth needs for the full year. It's not explainable by seasonality either, as in both FY21 and FY22, Q1 adjusted EBITDA margins of 12% and 6% respectively either matched or outpaced full-year margins of 10% and 6%.

Key Takeaways

I'm reversing course on Bandwidth and cutting losses on my position. I've got my eyes on Bandwidth's much stronger competitor Twilio as it also works through macro-related challenges, but in my view, Bandwidth's opportunity to shine has passed. Retreat to the sidelines here.