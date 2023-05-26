Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bandwidth: Getting Nervous

May 26, 2023 5:22 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.05K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Bandwidth have slumped since reporting fiscal Q1 results, showcasing a large deceleration in revenue.
  • Perhaps most concerning, the company also shed customers in the quarter.
  • Though Bandwidth is guiding to significant adjusted EBITDA expansion in 2023, so far in Q1, adjusted EBITDA is down sharply.
  • Though cheap, Bandwidth likely has a multi-year slog through its fundamental challenges.

Cloud and edge computing technology concepts with cybersecurity protection. There is a large cloud icon that stands out in the middle. Binary code polygon and small icons on dark blue background.

TU IS

In volatile market times, we have to be unemotional and completely willing to constantly review our portfolio positions and swap in and out of names as fundamental stories and valuations change. Don't cling to losers when results are weakening, and don't

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bandwidth outlook

Bandwidth outlook (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth Q1 results

Bandwidth Q1 results (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth key metrics

Bandwidth key metrics (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

Bandwidth adjusted EBITDA

Bandwidth adjusted EBITDA (Bandwidth Q1 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.05K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.