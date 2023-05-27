Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On AI Buzz, May Jobs Report And Disney's Mermaids

May 27, 2023 9:30 AM ETKenvue Inc. (KVUE), AI, CRM, MDU, FUV, ARWR, URI1 Comment
SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
81.96K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Investors head into next week positioned as if the U.S. debt ceiling crisis will be resolved one way or another. If that is the case, the tech sector could be a major focus after Nvidia (NVDA) recorded the single biggest one-day in market cap rise in the history of the market with its post-earnings surge in share price of more than 25%. It is likely the debate on Nvidia to ratchet up following the AI-inspired rally. Seeking Alpha analyst Dominic Rinaldi thinks the bull investment thesis on Nvidia is based on the view that we are at the beginning stages of what could be considered the fourth industrial revolution, while The Asian Investor warned investors may want to consider selling shares due to the expensive price-to-sales ratio now in play.

The earnings calendar slows down dramatically in the week ahead, although big reports are due out from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) (preview), Broadcom (AVGO) (analysis), and Dollar General (DG) (analysis). The corporate calendar includes key events for United Rentals (NYSE:URI), Faraday Future (FFIE), Walmart (WMT), and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV).

The major economic release of the week will be the May jobs report on June 2. A drop in monthly payroll additions to 180K from 253K in April is anticipated and the unemployment rate is seen inching up to 3.5% from 3.4%. Average hourly earnings are forecast to decline to a +0.3% pace from +0.5% in April. The jobs report will arrive

This article was written by

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
81.96K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.